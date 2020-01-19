Gorakhpur expressway to be backbone of development: Yogi

Adityanath releases a ‘Make in Gorakhpur’ booklet on the investment possibilities in Gorakhpur. Express Adityanath releases a ‘Make in Gorakhpur’ booklet on the investment possibilities in Gorakhpur. Express

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Link Expressway, which connects Gorakhpur to the Purvanchal Expressway, will become the backbone of development in the region once the road is opened for traffic this year.

Adityanath felicitated farmers who gave their land for the road project at a function on the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) premises. He also unveiled a ‘Make In Gorakhpur’ booklet, published by The Indian Express Group, on the investment possibilities in Gorkahpur.

“The farmers will also have satisfaction that good work is being done on their ancestors’ land. They will be delighted to know that they are also contributing in the development of Uttar Pradesh and the country,” he said.

He announced that an industrial corridor along the expressway would create more land banks for GIDA.

Adityanath also praised farmers for giving 3,000 hectares of land for Jewar airport. “After construction of the airport, revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore will be generated and lakhs of youth will get employment through this.”

Two years ago, there was no air connectivity to Gorakhpur, but today eight flights operate from here, Adityanath said, reiterating that his government was committed to ensuring that farmers get compensation in a time-bound manner.

The chief minister also stressed that work on the Bundelkhand Expressway will start from this month.

UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) CEO Avaneesh Awasthi, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner Alok Tandon and GIDA CEO Sanjeev Ranjan, among others were present at the event.

The function was organised by the UPEIDA and GIDA, and two MoUs, related to Gorakhpur Link Expressway, were signed with APCO and Dilip Buidcon, a road company.

