Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express: Check train number, route, stops and timings

The Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express connects eastern Uttar Pradesh with the national capital. Check the train number, route, scheduled stops, departure and arrival timings before planning your journey.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readAug 14, 2026 09:47 AM IST
Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express: Check Route, Stops and TimingsGorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express: Check Route, Stops and Timings
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Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express approved: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce a new Amrit Bharat Express between Gorakhpur and Delhi. This new train is expected to offer affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. It will improve the connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital. This new service will be operated and maintained by the North Eastern Railway.

In a letter dated August 10, 2026, the Railway Board approved the regularisation of train 05057/05058 Gorakhpur-Delhi Special as the 15095/15096 Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express.

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express: Distance, Travel time

The Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will cover a distance of about 780 km in around 14 hours. It will run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. Presently, the Chhapra-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express, which also passes through Gorakhpur, covers a similar distance in around 18 hours 45 minutes.

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express: Route, Frequency

The Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will run via Gonda and operate once a week. The train will have one rake, with its primary maintenance facility at Gorakhpur. It will depart from Gorakhpur every Thursday and return from Delhi every Friday.

Also Read | Railway Board approves 7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains – check routes, stops

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, Stoppages

The Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 15095, while the Delhi-Gorakhpur service will run as 15096. The train will make eight stops during its journey between Gorakhpur and Delhi. These stations are: Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Ghaziabad.

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express: Timings

Train 15095 will depart from Gorakhpur every Thursday at 10:45 pm and reach Delhi at 12:50 pm the next day. In the return direction, train 15096 will leave Delhi every Friday at 2:00 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 6:25 am on Saturday.

The Railway Board said the regular service can begin from an early convenient date. It also stated that the inaugural run may be operated as a special service, after which it will be linked to the regular train service.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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