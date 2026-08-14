Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express: Check train number, route, stops and timings

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express approved: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce a new Amrit Bharat Express between Gorakhpur and Delhi. This new train is expected to offer affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. It will improve the connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital. This new service will be operated and maintained by the North Eastern Railway.

In a letter dated August 10, 2026, the Railway Board approved the regularisation of train 05057/05058 Gorakhpur-Delhi Special as the 15095/15096 Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express.

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express: Distance, Travel time

The Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will cover a distance of about 780 km in around 14 hours. It will run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. Presently, the Chhapra-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express, which also passes through Gorakhpur, covers a similar distance in around 18 hours 45 minutes.