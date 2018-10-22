Gorakhpur: Constable suspended after assault video goes viral

Gorakhpur SSP office PRO confirmed that the constable was suspended after the video came to the notice of SSP Shalabh Mathur. (Source: File Photo) Gorakhpur SSP office PRO confirmed that the constable was suspended after the video came to the notice of SSP Shalabh Mathur. (Source: File Photo)

A constable was suspended in Gorakhpur on Sunday after a video that purportedly showed him as assaulting a youth went viral.

In the video, constable Vivek Mani Tripathi is purportedly seen beating up an unidentified man with a belt and making him do sit-ups.

No FIR has been filed but senior police officers said that a probe will be conducted and action would be taken based on the findings.

According to Tripathi, the incident took place Friday night when the youth, who he said was inebriated, rammed his motorcycle into him and later “misbehaved” with him.

“I was passing from near the Cantonment police station when this youth came from the wrong side and crashed into me. I suffered minor bruises on my hand. When I tried to talk to him, instead of being sorry, he started misbehaving with me. That made me furious and I did this,” Tripathi told The Indian Express over phone.

“We will conduct an investigation. For now all we know is that Tripathi is in the video. We are yet to identify the youth and to confirm the place and whole sequence of event that led to this,” said Campeirganj circle officer (CO) Rohan Pramod Gotre.

