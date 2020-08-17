Gorakhpur, Azamgarh SSPs among 15 officers transferred

Manikya Chandra Saroj, posted as SP (Training and Security) has been made SP (Vigilance), Lucknow. Ashok Kumar Tripathi, posted as Badaun SP, has been made SP (Human Rights). (Representational)

A total of 15 IPS officers were transferred on Sunday, including Azamgarh Senior Superintendent (SSP) Triveni Singh. A Dalit village head was shot dead on Friday evening in Azamgarh by upper caste men, followed by the death of a child. Singh will be replaced by Sudhir Kumar Singh, who was posted as Superintendent (SP), Special Task Force, in Lucknow. Triveni Singh has been posted as SP (Cyber Crime), Lucknow.

Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Gupta has now been posted as SP (Training and Security) and will be replaced by Joginder Kumar, who was posted as SP, GRP (Agra).

Pratapgarh SP Abhishek Singh has been transferred and posted as SP, Baghpat. Ganesh P Saha, who was posted as SP (Human Rights) at the DGP office has been made Deputy Commissioner, Gautam Buddh Nagar. Baghpat SP Ajay Kumar Singh has been transferred to the post of SP, Mirzapur. Mirzapur SP Dharmveer Singh has now been given charge as Bijnor SP. Sankalp Sharma, who was posted as deputy Commissioner, Gautam Buddh Nagar has been given charge as SP, Badaun. Sanjeev Tyagi, who was posted as Bijnor has now been posted as SP, Pratapgarh.

Manikya Chandra Saroj, posted as SP (Training and Security) has been made SP (Vigilance), Lucknow. Ashok Kumar Tripathi, posted as Badaun SP, has been made SP (Human Rights).

