Gorakhpur: 16-yr-old girl immolates herself, man accused of ‘molestation’ arrested

The girl died around 3 pm on Tuesday after having been under treatment for more than 20 hours at a hospital in Gorakhpur. (Representational)

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl who was allegedly molested died by suicide hours after she set herself on fire at her house in Gorakhpur, police said.

“According to the complaint filed by the girl’s father, she had returned from tuition class in a neighbouring village and alleged that a youth from the village hadpassed lewd comments at her and tried to molest her. He added that when he approached the youth’s family, there was a heated argument and his parents issued us threats. In the meantime, the girl locked herself in her room and set herself on fire using kerosene,” said a senior police officer.

“Seeing smoke billowing out of her room, the family members broke into it and took her to hospital after dousing the flames.

While an FIR was registered against the accused youth and his parents under IPC section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354A (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC along with sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, section 305 (abetment to suicide of child or insane person) of IPC was added in the FIR following the death.

“We were informed about the death and the section related to abetment to suicide was added in the FIR. All the three accused – the youth, his father and mother – have been arrested,” the officer said.

The girl died around 3 pm on Tuesday after having been under treatment for more than 20 hours at a hospital in Gorakhpur. She had suffered more than 80 per cent burns, hospital sources said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd