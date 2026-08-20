Rs 1.3 lakh bribe, 36-hour illegal detention: Why Gopalganj police arrested their own

The DSP (Headquarters) conducted the inquiry, recorded statements and examined available evidence before submitting a report on August 18.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaAug 20, 2026 06:03 PM IST
Rs 1.3 lakh bribe, 36-hour illegal detention: Why Gopalganj police arrested their ownAll four accused admitted involvement during questioning. Anil Ram and the chowkidar were sent to judicial custody and suspended. (Image generated using AI)
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Gopalganj Police have arrested two for the alleged unlawful detention of five people for 36 hours and extortion. An alleged middleman has also been arrested, officials said.

Among those allegedly detained illegally was a minor.

The arrests followed an inquiry ordered by Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari after he received confidential information on August 16 alleging misuse of official position, illegal detention and extortion by the Yadopur SHO, Sub-Inspector Anil Ram.

“The DSP (Headquarters) conducted the inquiry, recorded statements and examined available evidence before submitting a report on August 18. The four accused Anil Ram, alleged middleman Raju Yadav, station driver Rakesh Kumar and chowkidar Mahant Kumar Yadav have been arrested after registering a case under relevant legal provisions, including the Prevention of Corruption Act,” SP Tiwari said.

According to the officer, the incident dates back to July 8, when a police team conducted a raid in the Yadopur area and arrested some people for the alleged possession of ganja. A woman with her minor daughter and three men who had come from Bettiah to buy cattle were also taken to the station on suspicion of involvement in the alleged drug trade, the SP said.

“After questioning, it was clear that the five had been involved in a cattle transaction and had no apparent connection with the ganja case,” SP Tiwari said. “Despite this, they were allegedly kept at the station for about 36 hours without an FIR or competent legal authorisation.”

According to the police, the officials allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 and also threatened the detained. The officials are believed to have collected Rs 75,000 through the chowkidar, Mahant Yadav, for releasing the woman and her minor daughter, and Rs 55,000 to keep one person out of the case.

“There was no station diary entry recording the detention. A bond was used for release, and CCTV footage showed that the five were at the station for about 36 hours between July 8 and 9. Mobile phone evidence also revealed repeated contact between the then SHO and the alleged middleman.”

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Investigators further learned that alleged attempts were also made to intimidate or influence witnesses through middlemen and chowkidars during the inquiry.

“All four accused admitted involvement during questioning. Anil Ram and the chowkidar were sent to judicial custody and suspended,” the officer said, adding that all suspects have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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