Rs 1.3 lakh bribe, 36-hour illegal detention: Why Gopalganj police arrested their own

All four accused admitted involvement during questioning. Anil Ram and the chowkidar were sent to judicial custody and suspended. (Image generated using AI)

Gopalganj Police have arrested two for the alleged unlawful detention of five people for 36 hours and extortion. An alleged middleman has also been arrested, officials said.

Among those allegedly detained illegally was a minor.

The arrests followed an inquiry ordered by Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari after he received confidential information on August 16 alleging misuse of official position, illegal detention and extortion by the Yadopur SHO, Sub-Inspector Anil Ram.

“The DSP (Headquarters) conducted the inquiry, recorded statements and examined available evidence before submitting a report on August 18. The four accused Anil Ram, alleged middleman Raju Yadav, station driver Rakesh Kumar and chowkidar Mahant Kumar Yadav have been arrested after registering a case under relevant legal provisions, including the Prevention of Corruption Act,” SP Tiwari said.