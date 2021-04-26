Google’s Pichai, Microsoft’s Nadella vow to support India’s battle against Covid-19

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella on Monday vowed their support to India as it battles a debilitating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, that has crippled the country’s healthcare system and left thousands without hospital beds, oxygen and other critical medical infrastructure.

In a tweet, Pichai announced that Google will be providing Rs 135 crore in funding to the non-profit Give India and UNESCO to aid India’s fight against the deadly infection. In addition, Pichai will be donating Rs 5 crore over and above Google’s contribution to relief efforts, a company spokesperson said.

“This funding also includes increased Ad Grant support for public health information campaigns. Since last year, we’ve helped MyGov and the World Health Organization reach audiences with messages focused on how to stay safe and facts about vaccines,” Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & VP, India, said in a blog post.

“We’re increasing our support today with an additional 112 Crore INR ($15 million) in Ad Grants to local health authorities and nonprofits for more language coverage options.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he was “heartbroken” by the situation in India and promised that his company would support Covid relief efforts. “I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices,” Nadella tweeted earlier today.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris assured India that they would support relief efforts by urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment. “Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden said in a tweet.

This comes a week after Washington indicated that it would not be lifting the ban on exporting crucial raw materials for producing vaccines, in a massive setback for Delhi.

From vaccines to its ingredients, oxygen tankers to oxygen concentrators — US, UK and EU pledged help to India. This comes the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann ki Baat radio address, said that the Covid storm had “shaken” the country and was “testing our patience.”