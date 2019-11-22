Google to ban ads based on political leaning

After rivals Facebook and Twitter battled it out over their political advertisement policies this month, Google has also responded to growing criticism by revoking several micro-targeting capabilities, or advertising campaigns tailor-made to target very precise segments of the population.

Advertising

With staggered application across the world, it will apply to India starting January 6 next year. Google’s change removes the capability that allowed political candidates to target online users according to their political affiliation.

Earlier, political advertisers could use first- or third-party data to create their own targeting pools, or targets based on interest areas. Now the advertising will resemble more similarly to TV categories of age, gender, and location, Google announced on Wednesday.

The debate around political ads policy began when Facebook stated that it would not fact-check political ads. Twitter subsequently banned all ads that mention a candidate, political party, government official, election, legislation and the like from the platform.

Advertising

Twitter also decided to restrict micro-targeting for “issue-based” ads, such as ads about climate change or abortion.

“We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted on October 31.

Facebook faced flak for allowing false advertisements by politicians, and is currently reviewing its decision.

Contrastingly, messaging app Snapchat is fact-checking political ads. All the platforms are facing more pressure in the US in the run-up to next year’s Presidential election.

Google has decided to limit the degree of micro-targeting with voter records and similar data banks, but will still not fact-check the advertisements. Candidates will still be able to target users according to age, gender, location, and some other groupings – such as those interested in a specific topic.

The policy will apply to the December 12 UK General Election and the European Union by the end of this year. Before this, Google allowed candidates in the US to target users according to their searches, which bucketed them in political leanings, or voter file lists.

Facebook’s political ads policy, which allows for targeting based on user history, remains the same. The feature becase controversial when Russian actors were learnt to have used this feature to determine political affiliation of users and target them accordingly.

Indian political ads on Google have amounted to Rs 29 crore since February 19 this year. The BJP has spent Rs 12 crore, DMK spent Rs 4 crore, and the Congress Rs 3 crore, according to Google.

Indian political ads on Facebook have amounted to Rs 39 crore since February.

Twitter does not supply total figures for total advertisement funding; the BJP, it stated, has spent Rs 1.5 lakh.

After rollouts of these policies in the US and European nations, India was one of the first test-grounds for the new initiatives for all the companies.

Twitter’s portal is still only available in the US, EU, Australia, Canada and India.