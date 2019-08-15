Google honours India’s Independence Day with doodle showcasing nation’s cultural diversity

Today’s Google doodle depicts the richness of India’s cultural diversity in honour of the country’s 73rd Independence Day. Underlining the fact that India resembles a “land of unity in diversity”, the doodle showcases the “harmonious patchwork” of the nation’s culture in different fields like education, arts, and sports.

“On this day in 1947, one of the world’s oldest and most ethnically diverse civilizations became a sovereign nation, free from British rule. The Doodle depicts traditional motifs from Indian textiles evoking the complex yet harmonious “patchwork” of Indian culture, ranging from education to the arts, to courage and compassion,” the citation by Google says.

The doodle showcases the landmark steps taken by the country towards growth and progress — from democracy (the Parliament House), to growth in science (Mars mission), infrastructural development (Metro, railways), compassion (the hands), strength and courage (the tiger), purity (the lotus), and progress (decriminalizing homosexuality).

“While the subcontinent marks the occasion in various ways — from patriotic kite-flying to Amritsar’s “beating retreat” ceremony — no site is more historically significant than Lahori Gate at the Red Fort in Delhi, where then Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru first addressed the newly independent nation,” Google said in its citation.

The day, August 15, commemorates the nation’s independence from the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his sixth straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort and is expected to touch on a host of issues, ranging from his government’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the state of the economy. This will also be his first August 15 address after coming back to power with a huge mandate.