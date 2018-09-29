Now, travel virtually on Indian Railways through Google Art & Culture

The Google project is an online journey that brings together a collection of digital storytelling. (File Photo) The Google project is an online journey that brings together a collection of digital storytelling. (File Photo)

Google and the Ministry of Railways on Friday launched a project to preserve the culture and heritage of the Indian Railways on the Google art and culture app. The project “The Railways — Lifeline of a Nation” was unveiled at an event hosted at the National Rail Museum in New Delhi. The online platform brings together a collection of digital storytelling with more than 3,000 images, 150 videos and 150 iconic locations across India.

The project will offer insights regarding the lesser known stories and heroic efforts of people like track men, station charges and workshop engineers, to celebrate their contribution to India’s Railways.

“The extraordinary heritage, history, and culture of Indian Railways are truly fascinating, and a treat for both the young and the old. This initiative is all about the iconic moments, the heritage, and the making of Indian Railways, which today is the backbone of the country in many ways,” said Amit Sood, Director, Google Cultural Institute.

Travel through the history of Indian Railways on @googlearts. Explore scenic routes and local destinations, and read heart-warming stories of @RailMinIndia‘s legacy.

Google Arts & Culture has partnered with more than 1,800 institutions in 80 countries globally, with 50 million people using the Google Arts & Culture platform every month. In India, Google Arts & Culture has partnered with over 50 cultural institutions to bring digital exhibits capturing the country’s rich culture online.

Users all around the world can explore these on Google Arts and Culture website and mobile app for free. Indian Railways cover over 151,000 kilometres of track, 7,000 stations, 1.3 million employees and 160 years of history. Earlier, the ministry also collaborated with Google for free wifi network at all 6000 stations in the railway network.

