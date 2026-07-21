Goods train derailment near Delhi disrupts rail traffic; Over 50 trains cancelled and diverted

Goods train derailment near Delhi has disrupted rail operations, with over 50 trains cancelled and diverted. Check the latest railway update. (Representative image)

Train accident near Delhi: Indian Railways has regulated the operation of more than 50 trains after six loaded wagons of a goods train derailed on the Ghaziabad-New Delhi section of the Delhi Division today. According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the DRM, ADRM, and other senior officers are present at the site. He said there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries.

Meanwhile, several trains have been affected following the incident. Some trains have been cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted, or regulated.

“A total of 53 trains affected. 24 trains have been diverted via Delhi-New Delhi. 16 passenger trains have been cancelled. 5 passenger trains have been partially cancelled. 8 trains regulated via (Anand Vihar bound over Moradabad division and NCR),” he said. Here is the full list of affected trains: