Goods train derailment near Delhi disrupts rail traffic; Over 50 trains cancelled and diverted

3 min readUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 09:17 AM IST
Train accident near Delhi: Indian Railways has regulated the operation of more than 50 trains after six loaded wagons of a goods train derailed on the Ghaziabad-New Delhi section of the Delhi Division today. According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the DRM, ADRM, and other senior officers are present at the site. He said there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries.
Meanwhile, several trains have been affected following the incident. Some trains have been cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted, or regulated.
“A total of 53 trains affected. 24 trains have been diverted via Delhi-New Delhi. 16 passenger trains have been cancelled. 5 passenger trains have been partially cancelled. 8 trains regulated via (Anand Vihar bound over Moradabad division and NCR),” he said. Here is the full list of affected trains:
Trains cancelled due to derailment of goods train near Delhi
- Train number 64437 Ghaziabad- Delhi
- Train number 64402 Delhi-Shahibabad
- Train number 64411 Shahibabad-Delhi
- Train number 64408 Delhi-Ghaziabad
- Train number 64423 Ghaziabad-New Delhi
- Train number 64430 New Delhi-Ghaziabad
- Train number 64425 Ghaziabad-New Delhi
- Train number 64432 New Delhi-Ghaziabad
- Train number 64417 Ghaziabad- Delhi
- Train number 64439 Ghaziabad-Delhi
- Train number 64406 Delhi-Ghaziabad
- Train number 64401 Ghaziabad-Delhi
- Train number 64434 Delhi -Ghaziabad
- Train number 64031 Ghaziabad- Sahibabad
Regulation of trains due to derailment of goods train near Delhi
- Train number 5579 PRNC -ANVT EXPRESS SPL
- Train number 14005 LICHCHIVI EXPRESS
- Train number 14090 KTW -ANVT MAIL
- Train number 14015 SADBHAWANA EXPRESS
- Train number 14117 KAALINDI EXPRESS
- Train number 15743 Farakka Express
- Train number 22437 Humsafar Express
- Train number 12427 Rewa-ANVT Express
- Train number 12225 KAIFIAT EXP
- Train number 14342 MUSSOORIE EXP
- Train number 12367 BGP-ANVT VIKRAMSHILA EXP
- Train number 12557 MFP-ANVT-SAPTKRANTI EXP
- Train number 64111 KRJ-SSB EMU (Proper route)
- Train number 22419 GCT-ANVT SUHAILDEV EXP
Short-origination/Short-termination of trains
- Train number 64104 New Delhi-DKDE short originate at Ghaziabad
- Train number 64109 Dkde-SSB short terminate at Ghaziabad
- Train number 64112 SSB-DKDE short originate from Ghaziabad
- Train number 64152 Delhi-Aligarh Jn short originate from Ghaziabad
- Train number 64053 Palwal-Ghaziabad short terminate at New Delhi
Diversion of trains due to derailment near Delhi
- Train number 54474 Saharanpur-Delhi diverted via Sahibabad- Delhi sarai Rahila-Delhi
- Train number 12904 GOLDEN TEMPLE MAIL
- Train number 18238 ASR-BSP CHATTISGARH EXP
- Train number 12397 GAYA-NEWDELHI MAHABODHI EXP
- Train number 2569 DBG-NDLS SPECIAL
- Train number 12402 NANDA DEVI EXP
- Train number 12391 RGD-NDLS SHRAMJEEVI EXP
- Train number 12565 BIHAR SAMPARK KRANTI
- Train number 2563 BJU-NDLS SPECIAL
- Train number 12555 GORAKHDAM EXPRESS
- Train number 15127 BNRS-NDLS KV EXP
- Train number 12451 SHRAMSHAKTI EXP
- Train number 12303 HWH-NDLS POORVA EXP
- Train number 15565 LLP-NDLS VAISHALI EXP
- Train number 12273 HWH-NDLS DURONTO EXP
- Train number 12229 LUCKNOW MAIL
- Train number 12417 PRAYAGRAJ EXP
- Train number 12429 LKO-NDLS AC SUPER FAST EXP
- Train number 12309 RJPB-NDLS TEJAS RAJ EXP
- Train number 12393 SAMPOORNA KRANTI EXP
- Train number 54474 SAHARANPUR-DELHI PASSENGER
- Train number 12559 BNRS-NDLS SHIVGANGA SUPER FAST