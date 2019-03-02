‘Good to be back’ says Abhinandan Varthaman; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi welcome the IAF pilot

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinadan Varthaman returned to India late Friday night. Freed from Islamabad’s custody, the Wing Commander was handed over to Indian officials at the Wagah border at 9.20 pm. Escorted by Pakistan Rangers till the Zero Line, he was received by the Indian Air Force team and was later whisked away from the public glare.

“It is good to be back in my country,” an official quoted Abhinandan saying after he set his foot back on Indian soil, reported news agency PTI. Pakistan called the release a “peace gesture,” while the Indian Air Force said it was “happy” to have him back. “We have Wg Cdr Abhinandan back with us. Indian Air Force is proud of our Airwarrior #Abhinandan,” IAF wrote on Twitter.

The pilot’s homecoming triggered celebrations across the country. Many took to social media to welcome him back as well as to salute the grace and courage that he exhibited in Pakistan.

In his first reaction on IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Wing Commander back home. “Welcome Home Wing Commander Abhinandan! The nation is proud of your exemplary courage. Our armed forces are an inspiration for 130 crore Indians. Vande Mataram!” he wrote on Twitter. President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to welcome the pilot back. “India is proud of your courage and sense of duty, and above all your dignity. Wishing you and our entire Air Force every success in the future,” he wrote on Twitter. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Abhinandan’s “dignity, poise and bravery,” made the country proud.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also came out with a “Jai Hind” tweet. BJP chief Amit Shah said the country is “proud of your courage and valour.” “India is glad to have you back. May you continue to serve the nation and IAF with unparalleled passion and dedication. Best wishes for your bright future,” he wrote on Twitter. “India’s happiness on return of Wing Commander Abhinandan is unprecedented. I salute the courage and resilience of Wg Commander Abhinandan,” Arun Jaitley wrote on Twitter.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called Abhinandan an “inspiration.” “The hero finally walks back. A grateful nation salutes Wing Commander Abhinandan,” he wrote on Twitter. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also welcomed Abhinandan.

Various sports personalities and film actors also took to Twitter to welcome Varthaman. The BCCI put out a picture of the Indian Team’s jersey bearing IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s name and number 1 on it as a tribute after his return to the country from Pakistan.

The nation salutes you Wing Commander. Welcome home!#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 1, 2019

Varthaman was in Pakistan’s custody after his MiG-21 Bison was hit by ground air defence weapons while in the process of thwarting the PAF’s intrusion in the Indian airspace. Retracting from its earlier statement that two Indian pilots were in its custody, Pakistan Army later said that only one IAF pilot was captured by its forces. His return has set the ball rolling for de-escalation between the two countries.