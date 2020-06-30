Good start to monsoon, country gets 18 per cent excess rain in June

Last week’s heavy downpour has pushed rainfall records in Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh to 82 per cent and 85 per cent above normal, respectively, for the onset month. (Rerpesentational) Last week’s heavy downpour has pushed rainfall records in Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh to 82 per cent and 85 per cent above normal, respectively, for the onset month. (Rerpesentational)

From timely onset, good spatial and temporal distribution and being the second fastest to complete its country-wide advance since 2013, the rainfall associated with the Southwest Monsoon during June this year has ended up being 18 per cent above normal for the country.

Surplus rainfall is good for kharif season, sowing for which is currently underway in the country.

Out of a total 36 meteorological subdivisions, only 6 — Lakshadweep (- 20 per cent), Gujarat region (- 24 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (- 35 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (- 31 per cent), West Uttar Pradesh (- 32 per cent), Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tipura (- 35 per cent) have reported below normal rainfall in June.

Last week’s heavy downpour has pushed rainfall records in Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh to 82 per cent and 85 per cent above normal, respectively, for the onset month. The otherwise rain-parched Marathawada in Maharashtra also ended up receiving 57 per cent surplus rainfall this month.

The atmospheric and ocean conditions mostly favoured the steady advance of monsoon across the country, which was completed 12 days ahead of time, on June 26.

IMD declared monsoon onset over Kerala on June 1 and soon, cyclone Nisarga raged towards the west coast. Post cyclone Nisarga, stronger monsoon winds were established. Subsequently, there were many consecutive weather systems in the form of cyclonic circulations or shear zones that got formed, which kept rainfall activity consistent over parts where the onset was realised.

” Though they were not very strong systems, their formation from time to time aided in good rainfall. The monsoon advancement was also completed at an earlier than normal date, especially over regions to the north of central India,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department at IMD, Pune.

In the coming days, rainfall activity will remain intense and fairly widespread over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and west Assam till July 3. As per IMD’s latest Extended Range Predictions, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha will receive intense spells during July 3 and July 9. “This will be under the influence of a cyclonic formation that lies over Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood areas,” said an IMD official.

Rainfall will also gain momentum along the west coast in the second week of July, with widespread rain forecast for Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka and Kerala till early next week.

