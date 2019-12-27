Good Governance Index: Tamil Nadu tops among big states, Puducherry best-governed UT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami. Tamil Nadu has achieved excellence in sectors like public infrastructure. (File) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami. Tamil Nadu has achieved excellence in sectors like public infrastructure. (File)

Tamil Nadu has topped the Good Governance Index released by the Centre on Wednesday, followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

The government celebrates December 25 as Good Governance Day to mark the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Odisha, Bihar, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh did not fare well in the Big States category and Jharkhand was at the bottom of the list.

The other two classifications are North-East and Hill States, and Union Territories.

In the North-East and Hill States category, Himachal Pradesh ranked first, followed by Uttarakhand, Tripura, Mizoram and Sikkim. Jammu and Kashmir is at the sixth place, followed by Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the Union Territories, Puducherry emerged as the best-governed, ahead of Chandigarh and Delhi. Lakshwadeep was found to be the worst-performing.

The rankings were launched by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and the Centre for Good Governance. A government statement said the index is a uniform tool to assess the status of governance and the impact of various interventions by state governments and Union Territories.

“The Index was designed scientifically based on various parameters of governance,” said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, while releasing the index on Wednesday.

As per the methodology of the index, states are assessed on their performance in 10 sectors — agriculture and allied sectors, commerce and industries, human resource development, public health, public infrastructure and utilities, economic governance, social welfare and development, judicial and public security, environment and citizen-centric governance.

In the agriculture and allied sector, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Daman and Diu are the best performing states in their respective classifications, taking into account the growth rate of agriculture and allied sector, foodgrain production, horticulture produce, milk and meat production, and crop insurance. In the category of commerce and industries, Jharkhand was at the top among big states, Uttarakhand among hill states and Delhi among Union Territories.

West Bengal emerged as the topper in the Environment category among the big states and Jammu and Kashmir has topped among the North-East and Hill States. Chhattisgarh has topped the Social Welfare and Development Sector ranking among big states and Meghalaya is on the top in its category.

In Economic Governance, Karnataka has emerged at the top among big states and Uttarakhand has topped among North-East and Hill States. In terms of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh have topped their respective categories. Kerala is on top in terms of Public Health.

