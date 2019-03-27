Good achieved during NC tenure suffered setback under PDP-BJP: Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the good that was achieved in Jammu and Kashmir during his tenure as chief minister had suffered a setback during the reign of the PDP-BJP coalition government, which had led the state “into an abyss”.

Campaigning for his party’s Lok Sabha candidate Muhammad Akbar Lone in Baramulla, Abdullah said during his tenure as CM, there had been a marked difference in the security scenario of the state. “However the good that was accomplished in the state suffered a setback during the reign of former BJP-PDP government.”

Commenting on the security situation in the state, Abdullah said, “Today we see forces thickly guarding every unit area of our highways. Private transport is not allowed to ply near the Army vehicular fleet; other vehicles aren’t allowed to drive within 50 meters of the convoy. This is what BJP-PDP has done to our sense of security, our highways. Today it takes two hours to reach Baramulla from Srinagar, such is the situation.”

He also criticised PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti for her assertion that she will protect the special status of the state. “How can PDP and its president save the special status of state? Look at her five years of stint in power. The GST Bill we have been resisting was implanted by her only. How can PDP protect our special status? It was PDP that destroyed the financial autonomy of our state.”

Speaking of the attacks on Kashmiris outside the state in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in February, Abdullah said, “Our kids were being attacked upon and intimidated in Uttarakhand, Punjab and other places. We unfortunately didn’t see any action or word of condemnation coming from the Prime Minister for 10 days.” He added that if people wish for these circumstances to change, then they have to make sure that the BJP and PDP are given a “befitting reply” in the Lok Sabha polls.

Abdullah also visited the family of 11-year-old Atif Mir at Hajin in Bandipora, who was killed after militants took him hostage.

“There can be nothing worse for a father than to lend shoulder to his young child’s coffin & nothing worse for a mother than to grieve at her young child’s grave. Kashmir has seen too much of this suffering heaped on parents,” he tweeted after the visit.