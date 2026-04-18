Gone in 20 minutes: Five gunmen, hostages, and a bank heist in Madhya Pradesh

The accused fled with gold, silver and Rs 35 lakh in cash. Police said they are looking for the culprits

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalApr 18, 2026 07:08 AM IST
bank heist in Madhya Pradesh, bank heist, Madhya Pradesh bank heist, Madhya Pradesh, Singrauli bank heist, Bhopal, Indian express news, current affairsThe robbers spent nearly 20 minutes inside the bank before fleeing with cash and valuables. By the time police were alerted and teams reached the spot, the attackers had already escaped. (Representational)
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Five-armed men stormed a bank branch in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli on Friday afternoon, held staff and customers hostage at gunpoint, and fled with gold, silver and Rs 35 lakh in cash within about 20 minutes, police said.

The robbery took place around 1 pm at a branch of Bank of Maharashtra, when two men allegedly entered the premises posing as customers. According to Singrauli superintendent of police Manish Khatri, the duo quickly pulled out firearms and began threatening staff, forcing them to comply. Within moments, three more accomplices joined them, effectively sealing control over the branch.

Inside, panic spread as the assailants brandished weapons and allegedly fired a round, sending customers scrambling for cover. They allegedly demanded keys to the lockers and cash reserves from the branch manager. When he hesitated, he was assaulted, struck on the head with a gun butt, before being forced to hand over access, police said.

Eyewitnesses said the absence of a security guard at the time made the situation worse, allowing the group to operate unchecked. “There was no one to stop them. It all happened very fast,” said a customer who was present during the incident.

The robbers spent nearly 20 minutes inside the bank before fleeing with cash and valuables. By the time police were alerted and teams reached the spot, the attackers had already escaped.

Authorities have since sealed the area and launched a manhunt. “All exit points have been blocked, and CCTV footage from the bank and nearby locations is being analysed to trace their route,” a police officer said, adding that statements of employees and customers are being recorded.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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