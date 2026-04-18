Gone in 20 minutes: Five gunmen, hostages, and a bank heist in Madhya Pradesh

The robbers spent nearly 20 minutes inside the bank before fleeing with cash and valuables. By the time police were alerted and teams reached the spot, the attackers had already escaped. (Representational)

Five-armed men stormed a bank branch in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli on Friday afternoon, held staff and customers hostage at gunpoint, and fled with gold, silver and Rs 35 lakh in cash within about 20 minutes, police said.

The robbery took place around 1 pm at a branch of Bank of Maharashtra, when two men allegedly entered the premises posing as customers. According to Singrauli superintendent of police Manish Khatri, the duo quickly pulled out firearms and began threatening staff, forcing them to comply. Within moments, three more accomplices joined them, effectively sealing control over the branch.

Inside, panic spread as the assailants brandished weapons and allegedly fired a round, sending customers scrambling for cover. They allegedly demanded keys to the lockers and cash reserves from the branch manager. When he hesitated, he was assaulted, struck on the head with a gun butt, before being forced to hand over access, police said.