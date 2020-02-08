Gondal town in Rajkot: BJP councillor, 5 others booked for ‘beating’ cook to death

The Rajkot Rural police had swung into action after getting an alert on Thursday evening that a man was lying dead near a factory on NH27, around 10 km north of Gondal town. (Representational Image) The Rajkot Rural police had swung into action after getting an alert on Thursday evening that a man was lying dead near a factory on NH27, around 10 km north of Gondal town. (Representational Image)

The chairman of lighting committee of the BJP-ruled Gondal municipality and another councillor are among six persons booked by police for allegedly beating a cook to death in Bharudi village on National Highway 27 near Gondal town of Rajkot on Thursday. Police said they had arrested three accused even as two councillors were on the run.

The Rajkot Rural police had swung into action after getting an alert on Thursday evening that a man was lying dead near a factory on NH27, around 10 km north of Gondal town. The man was later identified as Shankar Ram, a native of Udaipur in Rajasthan, who was working as a cook in Pentagon Forge and Machines Limited (PFML) in Bharudi village.

Based on a complaint filed by Lakshmansinh Chauhan, another cook at the PFML, Gondal taluka police booked Ravi Kalariya, Shailesh Rokad alias Fauji, Akshay Chowatiya alias Bhano, Vinod Daraniya, Ashok Raiyani and Ashish Tilwa on charges of killing Shankar and destroying evidence of the crime.

Sagar Bagmar, in charge superintendent of Rajot Rural police on Friday said the six men beat Shankar to death suspecting the latter had committed theft in the factory the previous night. Chowatiya, Daraniya and Tilwa were arrested on Friday. “The councillors are on the run. Efforts are on to arrest them,” Bagmar added.

Kalariya is the incumbent chairman of lighting committee in the Gondal municipality, while Rokad is a councillor of Rashitra Vikas Jumbesh Party, an outfit which is the main Opposition party in the BJP-ruled Gondal municipality. Police said Chowatiya has the contract to run the canteen in the RFML, while Daraniya is a director in the RFML. Tilwa is a resident of Rajkot city and does private job.

“Shankar had joined as a cook recently. CCTV cameras showed him roaming near the office of the factory the night before. Suspecting he had committed theft, the accused beat Shankar up with two plastic pipes. Then they asked two other men to take him away. The cook was later found dead,” Bagmar said.

The SP said that a postmortem had concluded that Shankar had died of injuries caused by severe beating. “The accused beat up the victim on the factory premises and the crime was recorded in CCTV cameras. However, they asked Tilwa to delete the footage with an aim to destroy evidence. Therefore, we have registered an offence under IPC Section 201 also,” Bagmar said.

While Ashok Pipaliya, president of Gondal municipality, could not be contacted for a comment, Devraj Sakhiya, president of BJP’s Rajkot district unit, said the party would take action against Kalariya. “He has joined the BJP recently and therefore I do not know him personally. But if he is found involved in the murder, we shall suspend him from the party,” said Sakhiya.

In his complaint, Chauhan said that while he and Shankar were working in the kitchen of the canteen, Chowatiya and Rokad barged in and dragged Shankar out in the open ground of the factory. Chauhan further claimed that when he rushed out of the kitchen, he saw Rokad and Ravi beating up Shankar. Daraniya, Chowatiya and Raiyani also took turns to beat up Shankar, Chauhan claimed, adding that Chowatiya threatened him to go inside or they would kill him. When Chauhan asked why Shankar was being beaten up, he was told that the cook had committed a theft and that it was caught in the CCTV camera.

Chauhan later called Bhanwardas Paliwal, who is also from Rajasthan, and Shankar’s relative Khimram, both of whom are working in different factories in Rajkot. The accused asked Paliwal and Khimram to take away Shankar. Accordingly, the duo took him on their bike. Chauhan claimed that when later he went out for a walk at around 5 pm, he saw a crowd on the roadside where Shankar was lying dead.

Ajay Kalariya, director of Kalariya Group, said that Shankar had left their factory for Rajasthan. “When he left factory he was alright. We are told he drank some water on the roadside and we don’t know what happened after that,” said the director. “We keep cash in our office and there was a theft,” Kalariya further said. He added that the factory management had not reported the alleged theft to police till Friday evening.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.