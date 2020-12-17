Gondal jailer arrested days after outsiders caught dining with inmate

On Wednesday evening, Parmar was produced before a local court in Gondal which sent him to police remand for two days. (Representational)

THE SUSPENDED in-charge superintendent of Gondal sub-jail in Rajkot district, Dhirubhai Parmar, was arrested by Gondal town police Wednesday after he surrendered in a case for allegedly allowing a gangster booked under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) law to hold a dinner party on jail premises. The Gujarat High Court and sessions court had earlier refused him relief in the case.

During a raid by the Additional Director General of Police (Police Reforms), six ‘guests’ of the alleged gangster, Nikhil Donga, were caught having a ‘dinner party’ on the premises of Gondal sub-jail on October 1 this year.

Based on a complaint submitted by the vigilance squad, Gondal town police had booked 11 people in the matter. After an FIR was lodged at Gondal town police station, jailer Parmar, who was the then in-charge superintendent of Gondal sub-jail, was transferred to Rajpipla while jail guard Lakha Kodiyatar was suspended. Kodiyatar was arrested by police after investigations revealed that he was involved in the offence.

During the course of the investigation, police also found Parmar’s involvement in the matter and he was booked under IPC Sections 466 (forgery of records of a court or public register etc), 447 (criminal trespass), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), among others. Soon after he was booked, Parmar had slipped underground even as 19 others were arrested.

“Parmar had moved the sessions court bench in Gondal seeking anticipatory bail. However, the court had rejected his application. He later approached the Gujarat High Court seeking protection against arrest. But the High Court refused to admit his plea. Therefore, he surrendered today and our team formally arrested Parmar,” Sanjaysinh Jadeja, police inspector of Gondal town police, told The Indian Express.

History-sheeter Donga and 11 of his alleged accomplices were booked under the GCTOC Act last month.

According to the FIR, five jail guards — Ankit Agola, Piyush Mori, Vikram Barad, Sandip Chaudhary, and Vipul Solanki, who have been suspended, had allowed six persons to enter the jail premises and have food in a video-conferencing room of the jail. The vigilance squad had also recovered two cell phones, a power bank, and a dongle from the jail during the raid.

On Wednesday evening, Parmar was produced before a local court in Gondal which sent him to police remand for two days.

