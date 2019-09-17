GoM on sexual harassment holds meeting

A Group of Ministers (GoM) formed in the wake of the #MeToo movement to address issues related to sexual harassment at the workplace held its first meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The GoM discussed various aspects of the issues of sexual harassment at workplace and possible legal mechanism, an official privy to the meeting said. There will be more meetings in the coming weeks, the official said.

Earlier, the GoM was headed by then Home Minister Rajnath Singh but was reconstituted in the new government.

Other members of the GoM include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.