Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • GoM formed to look into Kerala’s demand for calamity cess: Arun Jaitley

GoM formed to look into Kerala’s demand for calamity cess: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the panel discussed the proposal from Kerala to levy Calamity Tax, a special tax or cess to raise additional resources aimed at meeting the cost of reconstruction in Kerala in the aftermath of floods.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2018 2:23:37 pm
GoM formed to look into Kerala's demand for calamity cess: Arun Jaitley Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a press conference. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

GST Council, the highest decision-making body of the Goods and Services Tax regime, Friday decided to set up a seven-member Group of Ministers to suggest on cess demand for Kerala flood rehabilitation.

Briefing reporters after the 30th meeting of the GST Council, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the panel discussed the proposal from Kerala to levy Calamity Tax, a special tax or cess to raise additional resources aimed at meeting the cost of reconstruction in Kerala in the aftermath of floods. Since this would set a precedence, a GoM was formed to give suggestions, he said.

Read | Kerala floods: Centre has suggested all-India cess to help state, says Thomas Isaac

The Council also reviewed revenue trends and deficit of states, he said, adding state deficit this year is 13 per cent and may reduce further as consumption picks up. GST collections in many North-east states is above expectation.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement