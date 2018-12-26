Golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested in poaching case

International golfer Jyoti Singh Randhawa Wednesday was arrested in connection with a poaching case in Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported. According to preliminary information, a .22 rifle and a vehicle bearing Haryana registration number were recovered from Randhawa.

The golfer and another person, identified as Mahesh Virajdar, were arrested by the forest official in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve protected area, near Motipur range of Katarniaghat, field officer Ramesh Pandey said. Interrogation and further legal action against Randhawa are being initiated by the Katarniaghat DFO, he said.

Randhawa was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009. He was earlier married to Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh. The couple parted ways in 2014.