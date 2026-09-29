FBI lists gangster Goldy Brar among 10 most wanted fugitives, declares $1 million bounty

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 01:50 AM IST
Wanted in cases of murder, extortion, and drug distribution, besides a role in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in 2023, fugitive gangster Goldy Brar has now been added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, the FBI announced on Monday. The agency also increased the bounty on him from $50,000 to $1 million (Rs 9.58 crore approx.) for any information leading to his arrest.
“Fugitive federal defendant Satinderjeet Singh (also known as Goldy Brar, among other aliases) is being added on September 28 to the FBI’s notorious list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives,” said FBI Los Angeles Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Patrick Grandy in a press briefing.
Brar is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada, said the official, adding that Singh is based in the US and is the alleged leader of the group in North America. He was earlier on the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list.
Almost three years after the then Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar, bringing bilateral ties to a standstill, the US had charged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and aide Goldy Brar with ordering the assassination in July this year. Later, Canadian police said there was “no evidence” of any official involvement from India in the killing.
This came in the wake of a US-led operation against three criminal gangs involved in transnational crimes, including one led by Bishnoi, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail. On July 7, 2026, the US attorney’s office announced the results of Operation Hardball and the unsealing of three indictments charging 37 people connected to three India-based transnational organised crime groups.
“Goldy Brar and his network have wreaked devastating havoc on countless lives—through high-profile murders, shootings, death threats, extortion, arson, and drug trafficking,” said Lisa Moreland, the deputy commissioner of federal policing for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which has been investigating the Nijjar case.
Bishnoi, a 33-year-old from Punjab, who was a self-styled university student leader before turning to crime, said the investigators. The Canadian government in September 2025 designated the Bishnoi enterprise as a terrorist entity.