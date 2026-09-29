FBI lists gangster Goldy Brar among 10 most wanted fugitives, declares $1 million bounty

Gold Brar is wanted in India in connection with several killings and was allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. (File Photo)

Wanted in cases of murder, extortion, and drug distribution, besides a role in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in 2023, fugitive gangster Goldy Brar has now been added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, the FBI announced on Monday. The agency also increased the bounty on him from $50,000 to $1 million (Rs 9.58 crore approx.) for any information leading to his arrest.

“Fugitive federal defendant Satinderjeet Singh (also known as Goldy Brar, among other aliases) is being added on September 28 to the FBI’s notorious list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives,” said FBI Los Angeles Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Patrick Grandy in a press briefing.