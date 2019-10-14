Golden Temple’s Darshan Deori, damaged during Op Blue Star, to be preserved in glass frame: SGPC

The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) has decided to preserve the partially damaged entrance ‘Darshan Deori’ of the Golden Temple — damaged during Operation Blue Star in 1984 — in a glass frame.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal kicked off work to preserve the ‘Darshan Deori’ on Sunday. ‘Kar Seva’ to preserve the gate has been given to Baba Kashmir Singh Buri Wale. The entrance on the right side of the Akal Takht is the only one which is not covered in marble and signs of bullet marks and other damage caused on its walls during Operation Blue Star are visible.

SGPC claims that the compensation case filed in court to demand Rs 1000 crore from the Indian government for the damage caused to buildings in 1984 had halted restoration of the building for several years.

SGPC had decided to preserve the bullet marks in and around Golden Temple in March 2016 through a resolution passed by its House.

Such marks in Teja Singh Samundri Hall of SGPC headquarters have been already preserved with small glass holdings.

“These bullet marks and destruction are a symbol of brutality displayed by the central government-run by Congress party. We will preserve these to remember those Sikhs who fell to the bullets. A glass frame in steel holding will be used to cover the entrance gate,” said Longowal.

“We used small glass holdings to cover marks on Teja Singh Samundri Hall. But it was not that easy on Darshan Deori. We asked several architects and now it has been decided that the whole Deori will be covered in glass frame,” said Harbhajan Singh, spokesman of SGPC.

He said, “Bullet marks and other signs of damage on the Darshan Deroi (entrance) into the Golden Temple premises will be preserved.”

SGPC has not preserved all the bullets marks. Many inside the Golden Temple premises were filled with chemicals in the past. Patchwork on such marks is still visible.

The petition seeking compensation for damage caused by Operation Blue Star was filed by the SGPC in an Amritsar court in 1986. Then SGPC president Gurcharan Singh Tohra had filed another petition on a personal capacity. The case was shifted to the Delhi High Court. SGPC was supposed to deposit a fee of Rs 10 crore as per court’s rules to start the hearing. However, proceedings of the case were delayed as SGPC wanted the court to waive the Rs 10 crore fee. This fee was only submitted by SGPC in June 2013 to start the proceedings.

An SGPC spokesperson said, “The restoration and repairs of the building were delayed due to the case of compensation pending in high court. We were avoiding tampering with evidence of the damage caused in 1984. Now legal experts have suggested capturing the damage to buildings in a video which will be produced in court or whenever required for the compensation case.”