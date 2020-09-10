Golden Temple: Centre allows foreign donations

The move comes as a big relief for the Sikh organisation at a time offerings have been hit due to Covid-19. (File)

For the first time since 1984, the Golden Temple has been allowed to receive foreign donations by the Centre. Sources said the overseas funding route has been been cleared for the shrine for the next five years.

Its foreign funding had been barred after Operation Blue Star, an issue that was taken up by the Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee several times with the Centre.

The SGPC had recently taken up the matter in May this year, said officials. “It was a long pending demand. Incumbent president Gobind Singh Longowal raised this issue with Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah over the past two years. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also played a role,” said an SGPC official.

