Rescued from wildlife traffickers, 7 endangered golden langurs head back to the wild in Assam

A week after eight endangered golden Langurs were rescued from alleged wildlife traffickers in Assam, all except one have been released back into the wild. The one left died during the rescue and rehabilitation process.

The golden langur is an endangered species endemic to Western Assam and Bhutan. According to a population estimate released in 2024, there were 7,396 golden langurs in India at the time.

I was recently asked by members of the media about the status of the Golden Langurs rescued from an illegal wildlife trafficking network. I am happy to inform that the 7 Golden Langurs, whose trafficking had made headlines, have now been successfully released back into the wild… pic.twitter.com/KqzIkAGpnt — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) June 24, 2026

These eight golden langurs had been rescued by a Special Task Force of the Assam police in the intervening night of June 19 and 20 from Chirang district in Western Assam, while they were in the possession of nine alleged wildlife traffickers,

The police say that they had acted on specific intelligence of illegal trafficking of golden langurs, which have an estimated black-market value of Rs 16 lakh.

The police say that they had acted on specific intelligence of illegal trafficking of golden langurs, which have an estimated black-market value of Rs 16 lakh. (Screenshot from video shared by Jayanta Mallabaruah on X) The police say that they had acted on specific intelligence of illegal trafficking of golden langurs, which have an estimated black-market value of Rs 16 lakh. (Screenshot from video shared by Jayanta Mallabaruah on X)

“Investigation revealed that the animals had been captured from the Ultapani area of Kokrajhar district and were being trafficked through local intermediaries in Chirang for delivery to prospective buyers. STF, Assam has handed over all the arrested accused persons, rescued Golden Langurs and seized articles to the Forest Department for necessary legal action and further investigation into the organized interstate and transnational wildlife trafficking network.,” said a police official.

On Thursday, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced that seven of the rescued langurs have been released into the Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, which is spread across the Chirang and Kokrajhar districts in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

“I’m happy to inform [you] that the seven Golden Langurs have now been successfully released back into their natural habitat at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park after undergoing rescue, rehabilitation and careful scientific monitoring. Their return to the wild is a testament to the coordinated efforts of everyone involved in their rescue and rehabilitation. This also sends a strong message to wildlife criminals that Assam has zero tolerance for poaching and wildlife trafficking,” he stated on X.

“Unfortunately, one of the rescued langurs did not survive despite efforts to save it… Following their rescue, the surviving langurs were placed under the care of wildlife experts and veterinary teams who monitored their health and behaviour before determining they were fit for release,” said a forest official.