Commander Tommy’s rescue operation LIVE: Injured naval officer to be picked up by French vessel in next 16 hours

Abhilash Tommy, who is serving as Indian Naval Officer, is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia. Abhilash Tommy, who is serving as Indian Naval Officer, is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia.

Golden Globe Race Commander Abhilash Tommy, who was traced by an Indian Navy Reconnaissance aircraft, will be rescued by French vessel Osiris in the next 16 hours, the Indian Navy announced on Sunday. Tommy will then be picked up by Australian Naval ship HMAS Ballarat, which has already left Perth to rescue him. INS Satpura will arrive at Tommy’s current location by Friday, the Navy added.

Tommy was dismasted and had suffered a back injury in extremely rough weather and sea condition, with wind speeds of 130 kmph and 10 metre high waves, off Perth on Friday. The 39-year-old Indian Golden Globe Race skipper, who is serving as Indian Naval Officer, is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, “Spoke to VCNS VAdm Ajit Kumar P, AVSM, VSM regarding the condition of injured navy officer @abhilashtomy. The Rescue Mission is being coordinated with the Australian Navy. The injured officer shall be picked up in the next 16 hrs by a French vessel Osiris.”

Read | Global Race Commander Abhilash Tommy likely safe; Indian Navy and Australia coordinating rescue