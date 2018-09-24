Follow Us:
Sunday, September 23, 2018
  • Commander Tommy’s rescue operation LIVE: Injured naval officer to be picked up by French vessel in next 16 hours
Commander Tommy rescue operation LIVE UPDATES: INS Satpura will arrive at Tommy’s current location by Friday, the Indian Navy said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 24, 2018 12:13:45 am
Abhilash Tommy, who is serving as Indian Naval Officer, is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia.

Golden Globe Race Commander Abhilash Tommy, who was traced by an Indian Navy Reconnaissance aircraft, will be rescued by French vessel Osiris in the next 16 hours, the Indian Navy announced on Sunday. Tommy will then be picked up by Australian Naval ship HMAS Ballarat, which has already left Perth to rescue him. INS Satpura will arrive at Tommy’s current location by Friday, the Navy added.

Tommy was dismasted and had suffered a back injury in extremely rough weather and sea condition, with wind speeds of 130 kmph and 10 metre high waves, off Perth on Friday. The 39-year-old Indian Golden Globe Race skipper, who is serving as Indian Naval Officer, is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, “Spoke to VCNS VAdm Ajit Kumar P, AVSM, VSM regarding the condition of injured navy officer @abhilashtomy. The Rescue Mission is being coordinated with the Australian Navy. The injured officer shall be picked up in the next 16 hrs by a French vessel Osiris.”

Live Blog

Injured officer Abhilash Tommy will be rescued in the next 16 hours by a French vessel. Follow this space for LIVE UPDATES

00:13 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Visuals from Australian naval ship HMAS Ballarat

HMAS Ballarat is on its way assist an injured solo yachtsman, approximately 1800 nautical miles off the WA coast, the Royal Australian navy tweeted earlier.

Twitter/Australian_Navy
23:31 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Continuous watch over the boat is being maintained: Indian Navy

Continuous watch over the boat is being maintained by Indian Navy and RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force) aircraft till rescue is completed, the Indian navy said in a statement.

23:05 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Officer would be rescued in the next 16 hours: Nirmala Sitharaman
22:53 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Australian Rescue Coordination centre at Canberra coordinating the rescue mission

The Australian Rescue Coordination centre at Canberra is coordinating the rescue mission in conjunction with many agencies including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Navy spokesperson had said that HMAS Ballarat is already in the way and that the situation is being closely monitored from the Naval headquarters in New Delhi and joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Melbourne,

A P8i aircraft dispatched by the Navy from Port Luis Mauritius managed to establish visual contact with Tommy’s ‘Thuriya’, an indigenously built sailing vessel. Thuriya’s mast was broken and was seen hanging on the side, the spokesperson added.

“The capability of our P8i has been a humongous force multiplier who has given us and the Australian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) a huge input into the state of Thuriya for planning purposes. Indian Naval Defence Attache’ in Australia is camping in regional MRCC,” the Navy said.

