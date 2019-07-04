Gold worth Rs 2.7 cr seized in Hyderabad

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials and a team of Hyderabad’s South Zone Task Force on Wednesday uncovered a smuggling racket after intercepting 14 passengers returning from the Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia with 6.46 kg of gold, worth Rs 2.17 crore, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Based on a tip-off, passengers who arrived on a Saudi Airlines flight from Jeddah were searched, said a DRI official. “The 14 passengers are residents of Hyderabad. Each of them was found to be carrying Foreign Marked Gold in the form of cut pieces, 24 carat bracelets and chains…” said the official.

“The modus operandi is that some agents pay for the trip for people who want to go to Umrah with the condition that while returning, they carry back gold handed over to them at Jeddah by other agents. If they come out without getting caught, local agents collect the gold from them. They are blackmailed by agents at Jeddah if they refuse to act as per the instructions of agents,” the official said.

Police are questioning two agents who were suspected to be waiting for the 14 passengers, said officials.