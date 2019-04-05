Gold worth Rs 11 lakh found in air passenger’s slippers

The CISF seized gold bars worth more than Rs 11 lakh from a passenger who had arrived from Bahrain at the airport here, an official said Friday.

The passenger had concealed the gold bars in his slippers which were detected during security check Thursday, he said.

The passenger, Rahat Ali, who had arrived from Bahrain, was found to have hidden the gold bars weighing about 381 grams in his slippers, the official said.

The seized yellow metal was worth Rs 11,12,139, he said, adding Ali was handed over to Customs for further probe.