Toggle Menu
Gold worth Rs 11 lakh found in air passenger’s slippershttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/gold-worth-lakh-found-passengers-slippers-mumbai-airport-5660884/

Gold worth Rs 11 lakh found in air passenger’s slippers

The passenger had concealed the gold bars in his slippers which were detected during security check Thursday.

Security measures at airports will be beefed up before Lok Sabha polls in April
Security beefed up at airport on Wednesday. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty)

The CISF seized gold bars worth more than Rs 11 lakh from a passenger who had arrived from Bahrain at the airport here, an official said Friday.

The passenger had concealed the gold bars in his slippers which were detected during security check Thursday, he said.

The passenger, Rahat Ali, who had arrived from Bahrain, was found to have hidden the gold bars weighing about 381 grams in his slippers, the official said.

The seized yellow metal was worth Rs 11,12,139, he said, adding Ali was handed over to Customs for further probe.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chennai 'Snake Man' claims Cuban crocodile died after loud party at hotel, management refutes allegation
2 MHA removes security cover of 919 'undeserving' persons in J&K
3 Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-115 Results: Winners to be announced shortly