Gold Today Rate, March 6: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Friday, March 6 is ₹16,211 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), ₹14,860 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and ₹12,158 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity).

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 6, 2026 10:42 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 6; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 6; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices fell in February, particularly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on 1 February 2026.

However, in March, prices began to rise, with 24K gold gaining sharply by Rs 1,20,600 per 100 grams over the past three days, according to GoodReturns.

Gold rates in India saw a decline, continuing the trend over the last few days, amid the volatile geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs.

The physical gold prices in 24 carats, 22 carats, and 18 carats have been under pressure since Monday.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

The price of gold in India today, Friday, March 6, is ₹16,211 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), ₹14,860 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and ₹12,158 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity).

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat 1 ₹16,211 ₹16,288 – ₹77
8 ₹1,29,688 ₹1,30,304 – ₹616
10 ₹1,62,110 ₹1,62,880 – ₹770
100 ₹16,21,100 ₹16,28,800 – ₹7,700
22 Carat 1 ₹14,860 ₹14,930 – ₹70
8 ₹1,18,880 ₹1,19,440 – ₹560
10 ₹1,48,600 ₹1,49,300 – ₹700
100 ₹14,86,000 ₹14,93,000 – ₹7,000
18 Carat 1 ₹12,158 ₹12,216 – ₹58
8 ₹97,264 ₹97,728 – ₹464
10 ₹1,21,580 ₹1,22,160 – ₹580
100 ₹12,15,800 ₹12,21,600 – ₹5,800

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹16,494 ₹15,119 ₹13,038
Mumbai ₹16,211 ₹14,860 ₹12,158
Delhi ₹16,226 ₹14,875 ₹12,173
Kolkata ₹16,211 ₹14,860 ₹12,158
Bangalore ₹16,211 ₹14,860 ₹12,158
Hyderabad ₹16,211 ₹14,860 ₹12,158
Kerala ₹16,211 ₹14,860 ₹12,158
Pune ₹16,211 ₹14,860 ₹12,158
Vadodara ₹16,216 ₹14,865 ₹12,163
Ahmedabad ₹16,216 ₹14,865 ₹12,163
Jaipur ₹16,302 ₹14,944 ₹12,230
Lucknow ₹16,302 ₹14,944 ₹12,230
Coimbatore ₹16,320 ₹14,960 ₹13,000
Madurai ₹16,320 ₹14,960 ₹13,000
Vijayawada ₹16,211 ₹14,860 ₹12,158
Patna ₹16,292 ₹14,934 ₹12,220
Nagpur ₹16,211 ₹14,860 ₹12,158
Chandigarh ₹16,302 ₹14,944 ₹12,230
Surat ₹16,292 ₹14,934 ₹12,220
Bhubaneswar ₹16,211 ₹14,860 ₹12,158

Source: GoodReturns

'gold sliver' prices have been among top searches on Google in morning today. (screenshot) ‘gold silver’ prices have been among the top searches on Google in the morning today. (screenshot)

