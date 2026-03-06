Gold Today Rate, March 6: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)
The price of gold in India today, Friday, March 6, is ₹16,211 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), ₹14,860 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and ₹12,158 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity).
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
|Carat
|Gram
|Gold Rate in India Today
|Gold Rate in India Yesterday
|Change
|24 Carat
|1
|₹16,211
|₹16,288
|– ₹77
|8
|₹1,29,688
|₹1,30,304
|– ₹616
|10
|₹1,62,110
|₹1,62,880
|– ₹770
|100
|₹16,21,100
|₹16,28,800
|– ₹7,700
|22 Carat
|1
|₹14,860
|₹14,930
|– ₹70
|8
|₹1,18,880
|₹1,19,440
|– ₹560
|10
|₹1,48,600
|₹1,49,300
|– ₹700
|100
|₹14,86,000
|₹14,93,000
|– ₹7,000
|18 Carat
|1
|₹12,158
|₹12,216
|– ₹58
|8
|₹97,264
|₹97,728
|– ₹464
|10
|₹1,21,580
|₹1,22,160
|– ₹580
|100
|₹12,15,800
|₹12,21,600
|– ₹5,800
Source: GoodReturns
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)
|Indian City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹16,494
|₹15,119
|₹13,038
|Mumbai
|₹16,211
|₹14,860
|₹12,158
|Delhi
|₹16,226
|₹14,875
|₹12,173
|Kolkata
|₹16,211
|₹14,860
|₹12,158
|Bangalore
|₹16,211
|₹14,860
|₹12,158
|Hyderabad
|₹16,211
|₹14,860
|₹12,158
|Kerala
|₹16,211
|₹14,860
|₹12,158
|Pune
|₹16,211
|₹14,860
|₹12,158
|Vadodara
|₹16,216
|₹14,865
|₹12,163
|Ahmedabad
|₹16,216
|₹14,865
|₹12,163
|Jaipur
|₹16,302
|₹14,944
|₹12,230
|Lucknow
|₹16,302
|₹14,944
|₹12,230
|Coimbatore
|₹16,320
|₹14,960
|₹13,000
|Madurai
|₹16,320
|₹14,960
|₹13,000
|Vijayawada
|₹16,211
|₹14,860
|₹12,158
|Patna
|₹16,292
|₹14,934
|₹12,220
|Nagpur
|₹16,211
|₹14,860
|₹12,158
|Chandigarh
|₹16,302
|₹14,944
|₹12,230
|Surat
|₹16,292
|₹14,934
|₹12,220
|Bhubaneswar
|₹16,211
|₹14,860
|₹12,158
Source: GoodReturns