Gold Today Rate, March 6: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 6; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices fell in February, particularly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on 1 February 2026.

However, in March, prices began to rise, with 24K gold gaining sharply by Rs 1,20,600 per 100 grams over the past three days, according to GoodReturns.

Gold rates in India saw a decline, continuing the trend over the last few days, amid the volatile geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The physical gold prices in 24 carats, 22 carats, and 18 carats have been under pressure since Monday.