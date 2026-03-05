Gold Today Rate, March 5: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
Today, on Thursday, March 5, the gold price in India stands at ₹16,353 per gram for 24-carat gold (99.9% purity), ₹14,990 per gram for 22-carat gold (91.6% purity), and ₹12,265 per gram for 18-carat gold (75% purity).
|Carat
|Gram
|Gold Rate in India Today
|Gold Rate in India Yesterday
|Change
|24K
|1
|₹16,353
|₹16,451
|– ₹98
|24K
|8
|₹1,30,824
|₹1,31,608
|– ₹784
|24K
|10
|₹1,63,530
|₹1,64,510
|– ₹980
|24K
|100
|₹16,35,300
|₹16,45,100
|– ₹9,800
|22K
|1
|₹14,990
|₹15,080
|– ₹90
|22K
|8
|₹1,19,920
|₹1,20,640
|– ₹720
|22K
|10
|₹1,49,900
|₹1,50,800
|– ₹900
|22K
|100
|₹14,99,000
|₹15,08,000
|– ₹9,000
|18K
|1
|₹12,265
|₹12,338
|– ₹73
|18K
|8
|₹98,120
|₹98,704
|– ₹584
|18K
|10
|₹1,22,650
|₹1,23,380
|– ₹730
|18K
|100
|₹12,26,500
|₹12,33,800
|– ₹7,300
Source: GoodReturns
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)
|Indian City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹16,495
|₹15,120
|₹13,039
|Mumbai
|₹16,353
|₹14,990
|₹12,265
|Delhi
|₹16,368
|₹15,005
|₹12,280
|Kolkata
|₹16,353
|₹14,990
|₹12,265
|Bangalore
|₹16,353
|₹14,990
|₹12,265
|Hyderabad
|₹16,353
|₹14,990
|₹12,265
|Kerala
|₹16,353
|₹14,990
|₹12,265
|Pune
|₹16,353
|₹14,990
|₹12,265
|Vadodara
|₹16,358
|₹14,995
|₹12,270
|Ahmedabad
|₹16,358
|₹14,995
|₹12,270
Source: GoodReturns