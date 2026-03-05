Gold Today Rate, March 5: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Thursday, March 4 is ₹16,353 per gram for 24-carat gold, ₹14,990 per gram for 22-carat gold, and ₹12,265 per gram for 18-carat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 5, 2026 10:43 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 5; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 5; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices fell in February, particularly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on 1 February 2026.

However, in March, prices began to rise, with 24K gold gaining sharply by Rs 1,20,600 per 100 grams over the past three days, according to GoodReturns.

Gold rates in India saw a decline, continuing the trend over the last few days, amid the volatile geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs.

The physical gold prices in 24 carats, 22 carats, and 18 carats have been under pressure since Monday.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Today, on Thursday, March 5, the gold price in India stands at ₹16,353 per gram for 24-carat gold (99.9% purity), ₹14,990 per gram for 22-carat gold (91.6% purity), and ₹12,265 per gram for 18-carat gold (75% purity).

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹16,353 ₹16,451 – ₹98
24K 8 ₹1,30,824 ₹1,31,608 – ₹784
24K 10 ₹1,63,530 ₹1,64,510 – ₹980
24K 100 ₹16,35,300 ₹16,45,100 – ₹9,800
22K 1 ₹14,990 ₹15,080 – ₹90
22K 8 ₹1,19,920 ₹1,20,640 – ₹720
22K 10 ₹1,49,900 ₹1,50,800 – ₹900
22K 100 ₹14,99,000 ₹15,08,000 – ₹9,000
18K 1 ₹12,265 ₹12,338 – ₹73
18K 8 ₹98,120 ₹98,704 – ₹584
18K 10 ₹1,22,650 ₹1,23,380 – ₹730
18K 100 ₹12,26,500 ₹12,33,800 – ₹7,300

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹16,495 ₹15,120 ₹13,039
Mumbai ₹16,353 ₹14,990 ₹12,265
Delhi ₹16,368 ₹15,005 ₹12,280
Kolkata ₹16,353 ₹14,990 ₹12,265
Bangalore ₹16,353 ₹14,990 ₹12,265
Hyderabad ₹16,353 ₹14,990 ₹12,265
Kerala ₹16,353 ₹14,990 ₹12,265
Pune ₹16,353 ₹14,990 ₹12,265
Vadodara ₹16,358 ₹14,995 ₹12,270
Ahmedabad ₹16,358 ₹14,995 ₹12,270

Source: GoodReturns

