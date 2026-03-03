Gold Today Rate, March 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

2 min readNew DelhiMar 3, 2026 11:09 AM IST
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices fell in February, particularly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on 1 February 2026.
However, in March, prices began to rise, with 24K gold gaining sharply by Rs 1,20,600 per 100 grams over the past three days, according to GoodReturns.
Amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, gold rates in India saw a decline, continuing yesterday’s trend.
According to GoodReturns, the 24-karat gold came down by Rs 25,800 in a single day to Rs 17,05,100 per 100 grams.
In the latest trading session, gold slipped today, on Tuesday, March 3, with 24K gold standing at ₹17,002 per gram, falling by ₹49.
Meanwhile, 22K gold is priced at ₹15,585 per gram, and saw a decline of ₹45; and the price of 18K gold at ₹12,752 per gram, decreased by ₹36.
Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
