Gold Today Rate, March 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Tuesday, March 3 is ₹17,002 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹15,585 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,752 per gram for 18 karat gold.

2 min readNew DelhiMar 3, 2026 11:09 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 3; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 3; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices fell in February, particularly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on 1 February 2026.

However, in March, prices began to rise, with 24K gold gaining sharply by Rs 1,20,600 per 100 grams over the past three days, according to GoodReturns.

Amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, gold rates in India saw a decline, continuing yesterday’s trend.

According to GoodReturns, the 24-karat gold came down by Rs 25,800 in a single day to Rs 17,05,100 per 100 grams.

In the latest trading session, gold slipped today, on Tuesday, March 3, with 24K gold standing at ₹17,002 per gram, falling by ₹49.

Meanwhile, 22K gold is priced at ₹15,585 per gram, and saw a decline of ₹45; and the price of 18K gold at ₹12,752 per gram, decreased by ₹36.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹17,002 ₹17,051 – ₹49
24K 8 ₹1,36,016 ₹1,36,408 – ₹392
24K 10 ₹1,70,020 ₹1,70,510 – ₹490
24K 100 ₹17,00,200 ₹17,05,100 – ₹4,900
22K 1 ₹15,585 ₹15,630 – ₹45
22K 8 ₹1,24,680 ₹1,25,040 – ₹360
22K 10 ₹1,55,850 ₹1,56,300 – ₹450
22K 100 ₹15,58,500 ₹15,63,000 – ₹4,500
18K 1 ₹12,752 ₹12,788 – ₹36
18K 8 ₹1,02,016 ₹1,02,304 – ₹288
18K 10 ₹1,27,520 ₹1,27,880 – ₹360
18K 100 ₹12,75,200 ₹12,78,800 – ₹3,600

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹17,073 ₹15,650 ₹13,400
Mumbai ₹17,002 ₹15,585 ₹12,752
Delhi ₹17,017 ₹15,600 ₹12,767
Kolkata ₹17,002 ₹15,585 ₹12,752
Bangalore ₹17,002 ₹15,585 ₹12,752
Hyderabad ₹17,002 ₹15,585 ₹12,752
Kerala ₹17,002 ₹15,585 ₹12,752
Pune ₹17,002 ₹15,585 ₹12,752
Vadodara ₹17,007 ₹15,590 ₹12,757
Ahmedabad ₹17,007 ₹15,590 ₹12,757

Source: GoodReturns

