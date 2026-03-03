Gold Today Rate, March 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 3; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices fell in February, particularly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on 1 February 2026.

However, in March, prices began to rise, with 24K gold gaining sharply by Rs 1,20,600 per 100 grams over the past three days, according to GoodReturns.

Amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, gold rates in India saw a decline, continuing yesterday’s trend.

According to GoodReturns, the 24-karat gold came down by Rs 25,800 in a single day to Rs 17,05,100 per 100 grams.

In the latest trading session, gold slipped today, on Tuesday, March 3, with 24K gold standing at ₹17,002 per gram, falling by ₹49.