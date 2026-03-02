Gold Today Rate, March 2: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 2; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices fell in February, particularly after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on 1 February 2026.

However, in March, prices began to rise, with 24K gold gaining sharply by Rs 1,20,600 per 100 grams over the past three days, according to GoodReturns.

In the latest trading session, gold slipped today, on Monday, March 2, with

24K Gold: ₹16,980 per gram, down ₹329

22K Gold: ₹15,565 per gram, down ₹300

18K Gold: ₹12,735 per gram, down ₹246

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat Gram Gold Rate in India Today Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change 24 Carat Gold Rate 1 g 17,323 16,886 +437 8 g 1,38,584 1,35,088 +3,496 10 g 1,73,230 1,68,860 +4,370 100 g 17,32,300 16,88,600 +43,700 22 Carat Gold Price 1 g 15,880 15,480 +400 8 g 1,27,040 1,23,840 +3,200 10 g 1,58,800 1,54,800 +4,000 100 g 15,88,000 15,48,000 +40,000 18 Carat Gold Rate 1 g 12,996 12,668 +328 8 g 1,03,968 1,01,344 +2,624 10 g 1,29,960 1,26,680 +3,280 100 g 12,99,600 12,66,800 +32,800 Source: GoodReturns