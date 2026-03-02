Gold Today Rate, March 2: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Monday, March 2 is ₹16,980 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹15,565 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,735 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 2, 2026 11:45 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 2; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 2; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices fell in February, particularly after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on 1 February 2026.

However, in March, prices began to rise, with 24K gold gaining sharply by Rs 1,20,600 per 100 grams over the past three days, according to GoodReturns.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs.

In the latest trading session, gold slipped today, on Monday, March 2, with

  • 24K Gold: ₹16,980 per gram, down ₹329
  • 22K Gold: ₹15,565 per gram, down ₹300
  • 18K Gold: ₹12,735 per gram, down ₹246

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat Gold Rate 1 g 17,323 16,886 +437
8 g 1,38,584 1,35,088 +3,496
10 g 1,73,230 1,68,860 +4,370
100 g 17,32,300 16,88,600 +43,700
22 Carat Gold Price 1 g 15,880 15,480 +400
8 g 1,27,040 1,23,840 +3,200
10 g 1,58,800 1,54,800 +4,000
100 g 15,88,000 15,48,000 +40,000
18 Carat Gold Rate 1 g 12,996 12,668 +328
8 g 1,03,968 1,01,344 +2,624
10 g 1,29,960 1,26,680 +3,280
100 g 12,99,600 12,66,800 +32,800

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹17,210 ₹15,776 ₹13,501
Mumbai ₹17,309 ₹15,866 ₹12,982
Delhi ₹17,324 ₹15,881 ₹12,997
Kolkata ₹17,309 ₹15,866 ₹12,982
Bangalore ₹17,309 ₹15,866 ₹12,982
Hyderabad ₹17,309 ₹15,866 ₹12,982
Kerala ₹17,309 ₹15,866 ₹12,982
Pune ₹17,309 ₹15,866 ₹12,982
Vadodara ₹17,314 ₹15,871 ₹12,987
Ahmedabad ₹17,314 ₹15,871 ₹12,987

Source: GoodReturns

