Gold Today Rate, January 30: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.
Over time, gold has proven to be a reliable safeguard against inflation, leading more investors to consider it a valuable asset.
After a recent rise, gold prices reversed course and edged lower today, Friday, January 30, 2026.
24-karat gold, known for its purity and higher value, is predominantly purchased for investment purposes, while 22-karat and 18-karat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.
Gold prices recorded a notable decrease across all purity levels today, reflecting a downward trend in the bullion market, with 24K gold falling by ₹823 to ₹17,062 per gram.
The 22K gold dropped by ₹755 to ₹15,640 per gram. 18K gold also saw a significant correction, slipping ₹617 to ₹12,797 per gram.
