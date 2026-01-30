Gold Today Rate, January 30: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Friday, January 30 is ₹17,062 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹15,640 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,797 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 10:58 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 30; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 30; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

Over time, gold has proven to be a reliable safeguard against inflation, leading more investors to consider it a valuable asset.

After a recent rise, gold prices reversed course and edged lower today, Friday, January 30, 2026.

24-karat gold, known for its purity and higher value, is predominantly purchased for investment purposes, while 22-karat and 18-karat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.

Gold rate in India today, on January 30 (INR):

Gold prices recorded a notable decrease across all purity levels today, reflecting a downward trend in the bullion market, with 24K gold falling by ₹823 to ₹17,062 per gram.

The 22K gold dropped by ₹755 to ₹15,640 per gram. 18K gold also saw a significant correction, slipping ₹617 to ₹12,797 per gram.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹17,062 ₹17,885 − ₹823
24K 8 ₹1,36,496 ₹1,43,080 − ₹6,584
24K 10 ₹1,70,620 ₹1,78,850 − ₹8,230
24K 100 ₹17,06,200 ₹17,88,500 − ₹82,300
22K 1 ₹15,640 ₹16,395 − ₹755
22K 8 ₹1,25,120 ₹1,31,160 − ₹6,040
22K 10 ₹1,56,400 ₹1,63,950 − ₹7,550
22K 100 ₹15,64,000 ₹16,39,500 − ₹75,500
18K 1 ₹12,797 ₹13,414 − ₹617
18K 8 ₹1,02,376 ₹1,07,312 − ₹4,936
18K 10 ₹1,27,970 ₹1,34,140 − ₹6,170
18K 100 ₹12,79,700 ₹13,41,400 − ₹61,700

Source: GoodReturns

READ | Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves (2025)

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹17,673 ₹16,200 ₹13,500
Mumbai ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797
Delhi ₹17,077 ₹15,655 ₹12,812
Kolkata ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797
Bangalore ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797
Hyderabad ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797
Kerala ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797
Pune ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797
Vadodara ₹17,067 ₹15,645 ₹12,802
Ahmedabad ₹17,067 ₹15,645 ₹12,802
Jaipur ₹17,077 ₹15,655 ₹12,812
Lucknow ₹17,077 ₹15,655 ₹12,812
Patna ₹17,067 ₹15,645 ₹12,802
Nagpur ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797
Chandigarh ₹17,077 ₹15,655 ₹12,812
Surat ₹17,067 ₹15,645 ₹12,802
Bhubaneswar ₹17,062 ₹15,640 ₹12,797

Source: GoodReturns

