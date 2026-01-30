Gold Today Rate, January 30: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 30; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

Over time, gold has proven to be a reliable safeguard against inflation, leading more investors to consider it a valuable asset.

After a recent rise, gold prices reversed course and edged lower today, Friday, January 30, 2026.

24-karat gold, known for its purity and higher value, is predominantly purchased for investment purposes, while 22-karat and 18-karat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.

Gold rate in India today, on January 30 (INR):

Gold prices recorded a notable decrease across all purity levels today, reflecting a downward trend in the bullion market, with 24K gold falling by ₹823 to ₹17,062 per gram.