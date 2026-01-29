Gold Today Rate, January 29: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 29; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

Following an increase in prices recently, gold rates continued their upward momentum today, Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Over time, gold has proven to be a reliable safeguard against inflation, leading more investors to consider it a valuable asset.

24-karat gold, known for its purity and higher value, is predominantly purchased for investment purposes, while 22-karat and 18-karat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.

Gold rate in India today, on January 29 (INR):

Gold prices recorded a notable increase across all purity levels today, reflecting a strong upward trend in the bullion market.