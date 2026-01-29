Gold Today Rate, January 29: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Thursday, January 29 is ₹17,885 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹16,395 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹13,414 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 10:44 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 29; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 29; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

Following an increase in prices recently, gold rates continued their upward momentum today, Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Over time, gold has proven to be a reliable safeguard against inflation, leading more investors to consider it a valuable asset.

24-karat gold, known for its purity and higher value, is predominantly purchased for investment purposes, while 22-karat and 18-karat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.

Gold rate in India today, on January 29 (INR):

Gold prices recorded a notable increase across all purity levels today, reflecting a strong upward trend in the bullion market.

24K gold is priced at ₹17,885 per gram, rising by ₹1,177, while 22K gold stands at ₹16,395 per gram, up ₹1,080.

18K gold also saw an upward movement, reaching ₹13,414 per gram after an increase of ₹883.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹17,885 ₹16,708 + ₹1,177
8 ₹1,43,080 ₹1,33,664 + ₹9,416
10 ₹1,78,850 ₹1,67,080 + ₹11,770
100 ₹17,88,500 ₹16,70,800 + ₹1,17,700
22K 1 ₹16,395 ₹15,315 + ₹1,080
8 ₹1,31,160 ₹1,22,520 + ₹8,640
10 ₹1,63,950 ₹1,53,150 + ₹10,800
100 ₹16,39,500 ₹15,31,500 + ₹1,08,000
18K 1 ₹13,414 ₹12,531 + ₹883
8 ₹1,07,312 ₹1,00,248 + ₹7,064
10 ₹1,34,140 ₹1,25,310 + ₹8,830
100 ₹13,41,400 ₹12,53,100 + ₹88,300

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹18,328 ₹16,800 ₹13,900
Mumbai ₹17,885 ₹16,395 ₹13,414
Delhi ₹17,900 ₹16,410 ₹13,429
Kolkata ₹17,885 ₹16,395 ₹13,414
Bangalore ₹17,885 ₹16,395 ₹13,414
Hyderabad ₹17,885 ₹16,395 ₹13,414
Kerala ₹17,885 ₹16,395 ₹13,414
Pune ₹17,885 ₹16,395 ₹13,414
Ahmedabad ₹17,890 ₹16,400 ₹13,419
Jaipur ₹17,900 ₹16,410 ₹13,429
Lucknow ₹17,900 ₹16,410 ₹13,429
Patna ₹17,890 ₹16,400 ₹13,419
Chandigarh ₹17,900 ₹16,410 ₹13,429
Surat ₹17,890 ₹16,400 ₹13,419
Bhubaneswar ₹17,885 ₹16,395 ₹13,414
Gurgaon ₹17,900 ₹16,410 ₹13,429
Ghaziabad ₹17,900 ₹16,410 ₹13,429
Noida ₹17,900 ₹16,410 ₹13,429

Source: GoodReturns

