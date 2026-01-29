Gold Today Rate, January 29: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.
Following an increase in prices recently, gold rates continued their upward momentum today, Thursday, January 29, 2026.
Over time, gold has proven to be a reliable safeguard against inflation, leading more investors to consider it a valuable asset.
24-karat gold, known for its purity and higher value, is predominantly purchased for investment purposes, while 22-karat and 18-karat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.
Gold prices recorded a notable increase across all purity levels today, reflecting a strong upward trend in the bullion market.
24K gold is priced at ₹17,885 per gram, rising by ₹1,177, while 22K gold stands at ₹16,395 per gram, up ₹1,080.
18K gold also saw an upward movement, reaching ₹13,414 per gram after an increase of ₹883.
