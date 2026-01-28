Gold Today Rate, January 28: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 28; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

Following an increase in prices recently, gold rates continued their upward momentum today, Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Over time, gold has proven to be a reliable safeguard against inflation, leading more investors to consider it a valuable asset.

24-karat gold, known for its purity and higher value, is predominantly purchased for investment purposes, while 22-karat and 18-karat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.

Gold rate in India today, on January 28 (INR):

The price of 24-karat gold stands at ₹16,517 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹322.

Similarly, 22-karat gold is priced at ₹15,140 per gram, up by ₹295, while 18-karat gold is trading at ₹12,388 per gram, marking a rise of ₹242.