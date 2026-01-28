Gold Today Rate, January 28: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Wednesday, January 28 is ₹16,517 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹15,140 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,388 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

Following an increase in prices recently, gold rates continued their upward momentum today, Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Over time, gold has proven to be a reliable safeguard against inflation, leading more investors to consider it a valuable asset.

24-karat gold, known for its purity and higher value, is predominantly purchased for investment purposes, while 22-karat and 18-karat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.

Gold rate in India today, on January 28 (INR):

The price of 24-karat gold stands at ₹16,517 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹322.

Similarly, 22-karat gold is priced at ₹15,140 per gram, up by ₹295, while 18-karat gold is trading at ₹12,388 per gram, marking a rise of ₹242.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹16,517 ₹16,195 + ₹322
8 ₹1,32,136 ₹1,29,560 + ₹2,576
10 ₹1,65,170 ₹1,61,950 + ₹3,220
100 ₹16,51,700 ₹16,19,500 + ₹32,200
22K 1 ₹15,140 ₹14,845 + ₹295
8 ₹1,21,120 ₹1,18,760 + ₹2,360
10 ₹1,51,400 ₹1,48,450 + ₹2,950
100 ₹15,14,000 ₹14,84,500 + ₹29,500
18K 1 ₹12,388 ₹12,146 + ₹242
8 ₹99,104 ₹97,168 + ₹1,936
10 ₹1,23,880 ₹1,21,460 + ₹2,420
100 ₹12,38,800 ₹12,14,600 + ₹24,200

Source: GoodReturns

READ | Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves (2025)

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹16,734 ₹15,330 ₹12,785
Mumbai ₹16,517 ₹15,140 ₹12,388
Delhi ₹16,530 ₹15,155 ₹12,403
Kolkata ₹16,517 ₹15,140 ₹12,388
Bangalore ₹16,517 ₹15,140 ₹12,388
Hyderabad ₹16,517 ₹15,140 ₹12,388
Kerala ₹16,517 ₹15,140 ₹12,388
Pune ₹16,517 ₹15,140 ₹12,388
Vadodara ₹16,520 ₹15,145 ₹12,393
Ahmedabad ₹16,520 ₹15,145 ₹12,393

Source: GoodReturns

