Gold Today Rate, January 27: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Tuesday, January 27 is ₹16,195 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,845 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,146 per gram for 18 karat gold.

google-preferred-btn
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 27; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 27; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

Following an increase in prices recently, gold rates in India held steady today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Over time, gold has proven to be a reliable safeguard against inflation, leading more investors to consider it a valuable asset.

24-karat gold, known for its purity and higher value, is predominantly purchased for investment purposes, while 22-karat and 18-karat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.

Gold rate in India today, on January 27 (INR):

The price of gold in India today, Tuesday, January 27, is stable and remains unchanged from yesterday.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 16,195 per gram for 24-karat gold, Rs 14,845 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,146 per gram for 18-karat gold.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹16,195 ₹16,195 0
8 ₹1,29,560 ₹1,29,560 0
10 ₹1,61,950 ₹1,61,950 0
100 ₹16,19,500 ₹16,19,500 0
22K 1 ₹14,845 ₹14,845 0
8 ₹1,18,760 ₹1,18,760 0
10 ₹1,48,450 ₹1,48,450 0
100 ₹14,84,500 ₹14,84,500 0
18K 1 ₹12,146 ₹12,146 0
8 ₹97,168 ₹97,168 0
10 ₹1,21,460 ₹1,21,460 0
100 ₹12,14,600 ₹12,14,600 0

Source: GoodReturns

Story continues below this ad
READ | Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves (2025)

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹16,320 ₹14,960 ₹12,475
Mumbai ₹16,195 ₹14,845 ₹12,146
Delhi ₹16,210 ₹14,860 ₹12,161
Kolkata ₹16,195 ₹14,845 ₹12,146
Bangalore ₹16,195 ₹14,845 ₹12,146
Hyderabad ₹16,195 ₹14,845 ₹12,146
Kerala ₹16,195 ₹14,845 ₹12,146
Pune ₹16,195 ₹14,845 ₹12,146
Ahmedabad ₹16,200 ₹14,850 ₹12,151
Jaipur ₹16,210 ₹14,860 ₹12,161
Lucknow ₹16,210 ₹14,860 ₹12,161
Patna ₹16,200 ₹14,850 ₹12,151
Nagpur ₹16,195 ₹14,845 ₹12,146
Chandigarh ₹16,210 ₹14,860 ₹12,161
Surat ₹16,200 ₹14,850 ₹12,151
Bhubaneswar ₹16,195 ₹14,845 ₹12,146
Gurgaon ₹16,210 ₹14,860 ₹12,161
Ghaziabad ₹16,210 ₹14,860 ₹12,161

Source: GoodReturns

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In West Bengal, where Muslims make up 27% of the population as per the 2011 Census, the TMC’s sustained dominance since 2011 has been, to a large extent, the result of the support of women and the minority community.
Talks to form a minority-led front gather pace in Bengal. Should TMC be worried?
rang de basanti at 20
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement