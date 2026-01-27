Gold Today Rate, January 27: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.
Following an increase in prices recently, gold rates in India held steady today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026.
Over time, gold has proven to be a reliable safeguard against inflation, leading more investors to consider it a valuable asset.
24-karat gold, known for its purity and higher value, is predominantly purchased for investment purposes, while 22-karat and 18-karat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.
The price of gold in India today, Tuesday, January 27, is stable and remains unchanged from yesterday.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 16,195 per gram for 24-karat gold, Rs 14,845 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,146 per gram for 18-karat gold.
