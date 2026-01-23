Gold Today Rate, January 23: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 23; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India reached a new record high today, extending their strong upward momentum over recent sessions.

The yellow metal prices in India rebounded today, Friday, January 23, 2026, after they fell yesterday due to decreasing tensions surrounding Greenland.

According to GoodReturns, it broke past the previous record high, with the 24k gold rate in India today surging by Rs. 5,400 per 10 grams.

24-karat gold, known for its purity and higher value, is predominantly purchased for investment purposes, while 22-karat and 18-karat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.

Gold rate in India today, on January 23 (INR):

As of today, the price of 24-carat gold in India has reached Rs. 159,710 per 10 grams, marking an increase of Rs. 5,400.