Gold Today Rate, January 23: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Friday, January 23 is ₹15,971 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,640 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,978 per gram for 18 karat gold

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 23; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, January 23; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India reached a new record high today, extending their strong upward momentum over recent sessions.

The yellow metal prices in India rebounded today, Friday, January 23, 2026, after they fell yesterday due to decreasing tensions surrounding Greenland.

According to GoodReturns, it broke past the previous record high, with the 24k gold rate in India today surging by Rs. 5,400 per 10 grams.

24-karat gold, known for its purity and higher value, is predominantly purchased for investment purposes, while 22-karat and 18-karat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.

Gold rate in India today, on January 23 (INR):

As of today, the price of 24-carat gold in India has reached Rs. 159,710 per 10 grams, marking an increase of Rs. 5,400.

Similarly, the rate for 22-carat gold has risen by Rs. 4,950, bringing the price to Rs. 146,400.

Additionally, 18-carat gold prices have surged by Rs. 4,050, now standing at Rs. 119,780.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹15,971 ₹15,431 + ₹540
8 ₹1,27,768 ₹1,23,448 + ₹4,320
10 ₹1,59,710 ₹1,54,310 + ₹5,400
100 ₹15,97,100 ₹15,43,100 + ₹54,000
22K 1 ₹14,640 ₹14,145 + ₹495
8 ₹1,17,120 ₹1,13,160 + ₹3,960
10 ₹1,46,400 ₹1,41,450 + ₹4,950
100 ₹14,64,000 ₹14,14,500 + ₹49,500
18K 1 ₹11,978 ₹11,573 + ₹405
8 ₹95,824 ₹92,584 + ₹3,240
10 ₹1,19,780 ₹1,15,730 + ₹4,050
100 ₹11,97,800 ₹11,57,300 + ₹40,500

Source: GoodReturns

READ | Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves (2025)

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹15,982 ₹14,650 ₹12,220
Mumbai ₹15,971 ₹14,640 ₹11,978
Delhi ₹15,986 ₹14,655 ₹11,993
Kolkata ₹15,971 ₹14,640 ₹11,978
Bangalore ₹15,971 ₹14,640 ₹11,978
Hyderabad ₹15,971 ₹14,640 ₹11,978
Kerala ₹15,971 ₹14,640 ₹11,978
Pune ₹15,971 ₹14,640 ₹11,978
Vadodara ₹15,976 ₹14,645 ₹11,983
Ahmedabad ₹15,976 ₹14,645 ₹11,983

Source: GoodReturns

