Gold Today Rate, February 9: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Monday, February 9, is Rs 15,884 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,560 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 11,913 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 10:45 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 9; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 9; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent. However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, Sunday.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 9 (INR):

The prices of gold across all purity levels increased, with 24K gold rising by Rs 224 per gram, 22K gold seeing Rs 205 per gram, and 18K gold increasing by Rs 168/g.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat 1 ₹15,884 ₹15,660 + ₹224
8 ₹1,27,072 ₹1,25,280 + ₹1,792
10 ₹1,58,840 ₹1,56,600 + ₹2,240
100 ₹15,88,400 ₹15,66,000 + ₹22,400
22 Carat 1 ₹14,560 ₹14,355 + ₹205
8 ₹1,16,480 ₹1,14,840 + ₹1,640
10 ₹1,45,600 ₹1,43,550 + ₹2,050
100 ₹14,56,000 ₹14,35,500 + ₹20,500
18 Carat 1 ₹11,913 ₹11,745 + ₹168
8 ₹95,304 ₹93,960 + ₹1,344
10 ₹1,19,130 ₹1,17,450 + ₹1,680
100 ₹11,91,300 ₹11,74,500 + ₹16,800

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹15,982 ₹14,650 ₹12,520
Mumbai ₹15,884 ₹14,560 ₹11,913
Delhi ₹15,899 ₹14,575 ₹11,928
Kolkata ₹15,884 ₹14,560 ₹11,913
Bangalore ₹15,884 ₹14,560 ₹11,913
Hyderabad ₹15,884 ₹14,560 ₹11,913
Kerala ₹15,884 ₹14,560 ₹11,913
Pune ₹15,884 ₹14,560 ₹11,913
Vadodara ₹15,889 ₹14,565 ₹11,918
Ahmedabad ₹15,889 ₹14,565 ₹11,918

Source: GoodReturns

Live Blog
