Gold Today Rate, February 9: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent. However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, Sunday.
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
The prices of gold across all purity levels increased, with 24K gold rising by Rs 224 per gram, 22K gold seeing Rs 205 per gram, and 18K gold increasing by Rs 168/g.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has been a huge hit, earning 1300 crore globally and still popular on Netflix. The teaser for Dhurandhar 2, releasing on March 19, is out. Amid the buzz, Ranveer Singh opens up about craving peace, travel escapes, and soaking in life.