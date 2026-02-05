Gold Today Rate, February 5: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Thursday, February 5, is ₹15,442 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,155 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,582 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 10:37 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 5; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 5; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

After a recent rise, the gold rate saw a decline of 3 per cent after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Sunday.

However, negating the upward trend from yesterday, the yellow metal edged lower across all purities today, on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 5 (INR):

Gold prices recorded a notable downward movement today, with rates rising across all major purity levels.

The price of 24-carat gold declined by ₹502, reaching ₹15,442; similarly, 22-carat gold, widely used for jewellery, fell by ₹460 to trade at ₹14,155 per gram.

Lower-purity gold also followed the downward trend. 18-carat gold decreased by ₹376, taking the price to ₹11,582 per gram.

Story continues below this ad

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat 1 ₹15,442 ₹15,944 – ₹502
8 ₹1,23,536 ₹1,27,552 – ₹4,016
10 ₹1,54,420 ₹1,59,440 – ₹5,020
100 ₹15,44,200 ₹15,94,400 – ₹50,200
22 Carat 1 ₹14,155 ₹14,615 – ₹460
8 ₹1,13,240 ₹1,16,920 – ₹3,680
10 ₹1,41,550 ₹1,46,150 – ₹4,600
100 ₹14,15,500 ₹14,61,500 – ₹46,000
18 Carat 1 ₹11,582 ₹11,958 – ₹376
8 ₹92,656 ₹95,664 – ₹3,008
10 ₹1,15,820 ₹1,19,580 – ₹3,760
100 ₹11,58,200 ₹11,95,800 – ₹37,600

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹15,622 ₹14,320 ₹12,250
Mumbai ₹15,442 ₹14,155 ₹11,582
Delhi ₹15,457 ₹14,170 ₹11,597
Kolkata ₹15,442 ₹14,155 ₹11,582
Bangalore ₹15,442 ₹14,155 ₹11,582
Hyderabad ₹15,442 ₹14,155 ₹11,582
Kerala ₹15,442 ₹14,155 ₹11,582
Pune ₹15,442 ₹14,155 ₹11,582
Vadodara ₹15,447 ₹14,160 ₹11,587
Ahmedabad ₹15,447 ₹14,160 ₹11,587

Source: GoodReturns

