Gold Today Rate, February 5: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.
After a recent rise, the gold rate saw a decline of 3 per cent after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Sunday.
However, negating the upward trend from yesterday, the yellow metal edged lower across all purities today, on Thursday, February 5, 2026.
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
Gold prices recorded a notable downward movement today, with rates rising across all major purity levels.
The price of 24-carat gold declined by ₹502, reaching ₹15,442; similarly, 22-carat gold, widely used for jewellery, fell by ₹460 to trade at ₹14,155 per gram.
Lower-purity gold also followed the downward trend. 18-carat gold decreased by ₹376, taking the price to ₹11,582 per gram.
