Gold Today Rate, February 4: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 4; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

After a recent rise, the gold rate saw a decline of 3 per cent after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Sunday.

However, negating the downward trend from yesterday, the yellow metal prices increased today, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, across all purities.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 4 (INR):

Gold prices recorded a strong upward movement today, with rates rising across all major purity levels.