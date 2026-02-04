Gold Today Rate, February 4: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Wednesday, February 4, is is ₹16,053 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,715 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,040 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 10:42 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 4; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 4; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

After a recent rise, the gold rate saw a decline of 3 per cent after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Sunday.

However, negating the downward trend from yesterday, the yellow metal prices increased today, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, across all purities.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 4 (INR):

Gold prices recorded a strong upward movement today, with rates rising across all major purity levels.

The price of 24-carat gold climbed by ₹660, reaching ₹16,053 per gram, marking a notable surge and reinforcing its position at historic highs.

Similarly, 22-carat gold, widely used for jewellery, rose by ₹605 to trade at ₹14,715 per gram.

Lower-purity gold also followed the upward trend. 18-carat gold increased by ₹495, taking the price to ₹12,040 per gram.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat 1 ₹16,053 ₹15,393 + ₹660
8 ₹1,28,424 ₹1,23,144 + ₹5,280
10 ₹1,60,530 ₹1,53,930 + ₹6,600
100 ₹16,05,300 ₹15,39,300 + ₹66,000
22 Carat 1 ₹14,715 ₹14,110 + ₹605
8 ₹1,17,720 ₹1,12,880 + ₹4,840
10 ₹1,47,150 ₹1,41,100 + ₹6,050
100 ₹14,71,500 ₹14,11,000 + ₹60,500
18 Carat 1 ₹12,040 ₹11,545 + ₹495
8 ₹96,320 ₹92,360 + ₹3,960
10 ₹1,20,400 ₹1,15,450 + ₹4,950
100 ₹12,04,000 ₹11,54,500 + ₹49,500

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹16,256 ₹14,900 ₹12,750
Mumbai ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040
Delhi ₹16,068 ₹14,730 ₹12,055
Kolkata ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040
Bangalore ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040
Hyderabad ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040
Kerala ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040
Pune ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040
Vadodara ₹16,058 ₹14,720 ₹12,045
Ahmedabad ₹16,058 ₹14,720 ₹12,045
Jaipur ₹16,068 ₹14,730 ₹12,055
Lucknow ₹16,068 ₹14,730 ₹12,055
Patna ₹16,058 ₹14,720 ₹12,045
Nagpur ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040
Chandigarh ₹16,068 ₹14,730 ₹12,055
Surat ₹16,058 ₹14,720 ₹12,045
Bhubaneswar ₹16,053 ₹14,715 ₹12,040
Gurgaon ₹16,068 ₹14,730 ₹12,055
Ghaziabad ₹16,068 ₹14,730 ₹12,055
Noida ₹16,068 ₹14,730 ₹12,055

Source: GoodReturns

