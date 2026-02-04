Gold Today Rate, February 4: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.
After a recent rise, the gold rate saw a decline of 3 per cent after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Sunday.
However, negating the downward trend from yesterday, the yellow metal prices increased today, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, across all purities.
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
Gold prices recorded a strong upward movement today, with rates rising across all major purity levels.
The price of 24-carat gold climbed by ₹660, reaching ₹16,053 per gram, marking a notable surge and reinforcing its position at historic highs.
Similarly, 22-carat gold, widely used for jewellery, rose by ₹605 to trade at ₹14,715 per gram.
Lower-purity gold also followed the upward trend. 18-carat gold increased by ₹495, taking the price to ₹12,040 per gram.
