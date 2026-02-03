Gold Today Rate, February 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Tuesday, February 3, is ₹15,175 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹13,910 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,381 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 10:14 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 3; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 3; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

After a recent rise, the gold rate saw a decline of 3 per cent after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Sunday.

Continuing the downward trend, the yellow metal edged lower today as well, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, across all purities.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 3 (INR):

According to GoodReturns, 24-carat gold was quoted at ₹15,175 per gram, down by ₹142, while 22-carat gold eased to ₹13,910 per gram (–₹130) and 18-carat gold declined to ₹11,381 per gram (–₹107).

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat 1 ₹15,175 ₹15,317 − ₹142
24 Carat 8 ₹1,21,400 ₹1,22,536 − ₹1,136
24 Carat 10 ₹1,51,750 ₹1,53,170 − ₹1,420
24 Carat 100 ₹15,17,500 ₹15,31,700 − ₹14,200
22 Carat 1 ₹13,910 ₹14,040 − ₹130
22 Carat 8 ₹1,11,280 ₹1,12,320 − ₹1,040
22 Carat 10 ₹1,39,100 ₹1,40,400 − ₹1,300
22 Carat 100 ₹13,91,000 ₹14,04,000 − ₹13,000
18 Carat 1 ₹11,381 ₹11,488 − ₹107
18 Carat 8 ₹91,048 ₹91,904 − ₹856
18 Carat 10 ₹1,13,810 ₹1,14,880 − ₹1,070
18 Carat 100 ₹11,38,100 ₹11,48,800 − ₹10,700

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹15,306 ₹14,030 ₹12,010
Mumbai ₹15,175 ₹13,910 ₹11,381
Delhi ₹15,190 ₹13,925 ₹11,396
Kolkata ₹15,175 ₹13,910 ₹11,381
Bangalore ₹15,175 ₹13,910 ₹11,381
Hyderabad ₹15,175 ₹13,910 ₹11,381
Kerala ₹15,175 ₹13,910 ₹11,381
Pune ₹15,175 ₹13,910 ₹11,381
Vadodara ₹15,180 ₹13,915 ₹11,386
Ahmedabad ₹15,180 ₹13,915 ₹11,386

Source: GoodReturns

