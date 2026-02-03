Gold Today Rate, February 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.
After a recent rise, the gold rate saw a decline of 3 per cent after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Sunday.
Continuing the downward trend, the yellow metal edged lower today as well, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, across all purities.
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
According to GoodReturns, 24-carat gold was quoted at ₹15,175 per gram, down by ₹142, while 22-carat gold eased to ₹13,910 per gram (–₹130) and 18-carat gold declined to ₹11,381 per gram (–₹107).
