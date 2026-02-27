Gold Today Rate, February 27: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Friday, February 27, is is ₹16,157 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,810 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,118 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 27, 2026 12:26 PM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 27; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 27; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices started the week on a weaker note, with the yellow metal experiencing a significant decline on Monday and maintaining this downward trend on Tuesday.

Last month, in January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget at the start of the month, on February 1, 2026.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 25 (INR):

Negating the negative momentum from yesterday, gold prices saw a modest increase in prices today.

The latest market figures indicate a modest rise in gold prices across various purities.

The price of 24K gold has increased by ₹55, reaching ₹16,157 per gram.

Similarly, 22K gold is now priced at ₹14,810 per gram, up by ₹50.

Meanwhile, 18K gold has seen a rise of ₹41, bringing its price to ₹12,118 per gram.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹16,157 ₹16,102 + ₹55
24K 8 ₹1,29,256 ₹1,28,816 + ₹440
24K 10 ₹1,61,570 ₹1,61,020 + ₹550
24K 100 ₹16,15,700 ₹16,10,200 + ₹5,500
22K 1 ₹14,810 ₹14,760 + ₹50
22K 8 ₹1,18,480 ₹1,18,080 + ₹400
22K 10 ₹1,48,100 ₹1,47,600 + ₹500
22K 100 ₹14,81,000 ₹14,76,000 + ₹5,000
18K 1 ₹12,118 ₹12,077 + ₹41
18K 8 ₹96,944 ₹96,616 + ₹328
18K 10 ₹1,21,180 ₹1,20,770 + ₹410
18K 100 ₹12,11,800 ₹12,07,700 + ₹4,100

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹16,255 ₹14,900 ₹12,750
Mumbai ₹16,157 ₹14,810 ₹12,118
Delhi ₹16,172 ₹14,825 ₹12,133
Kolkata ₹16,157 ₹14,810 ₹12,118
Bangalore ₹16,157 ₹14,810 ₹12,118
Hyderabad ₹16,157 ₹14,810 ₹12,118
Kerala ₹16,157 ₹14,810 ₹12,118
Pune ₹16,157 ₹14,810 ₹12,118
Vadodara ₹16,162 ₹14,815 ₹12,123
Ahmedabad ₹16,162 ₹14,815 ₹12,123

Source: GoodReturns

