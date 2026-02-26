Gold Today Rate, February 26: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Thursday, February 26, is ₹16,168 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,820 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,126 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 26, 2026 11:01 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 26; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 26; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices started the week on a weaker note, with the yellow metal experiencing a significant decline on Monday and maintaining this downward trend on Tuesday.

Last month, in January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget at the start of the month, on February 1, 2026.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 25 (INR):

Negating the positive momentum from yesterday, gold prices saw a modest decrease in prices today.

Gold prices declined today, with 24K gold falling by ₹21 to ₹16,168 per gram. Similarly, 22K gold dropped by ₹20 to ₹14,820 per gram, while 18K gold decreased by ₹16 to ₹12,126 per gram.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹16,168 ₹16,189 – ₹21
24K 8 ₹1,29,344 ₹1,29,512 – ₹168
24K 10 ₹1,61,680 ₹1,61,890 – ₹210
24K 100 ₹16,16,800 ₹16,18,900 – ₹2,100
22K 1 ₹14,820 ₹14,840 – ₹20
22K 8 ₹1,18,560 ₹1,18,720 – ₹160
22K 10 ₹1,48,200 ₹1,48,400 – ₹200
22K 100 ₹14,82,000 ₹14,84,000 – ₹2,000
18K 1 ₹12,126 ₹12,142 – ₹16
18K 8 ₹97,008 ₹97,136 – ₹128
18K 10 ₹1,21,260 ₹1,21,420 – ₹160
18K 100 ₹12,12,600 ₹12,14,200 – ₹1,600

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹16,277 ₹14,920 ₹12,765
Mumbai ₹16,168 ₹14,820 ₹12,126
Delhi ₹16,183 ₹14,835 ₹12,141
Kolkata ₹16,168 ₹14,820 ₹12,126
Bangalore ₹16,168 ₹14,820 ₹12,126
Hyderabad ₹16,168 ₹14,820 ₹12,126
Kerala ₹16,168 ₹14,820 ₹12,126
Pune ₹16,168 ₹14,820 ₹12,126
Vadodara ₹16,173 ₹14,825 ₹12,131
Ahmedabad ₹16,173 ₹14,825 ₹12,131

Source: GoodReturns

