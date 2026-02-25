Gold Today Rate, February 25: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Wednesday, February 25, is ₹16,189 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,840 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,142 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 25, 2026 11:10 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 25; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 25; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices started the week on a weaker note, with the yellow metal experiencing a significant decline on Monday and maintaining this downward trend on Tuesday.

Last month, in January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 25 (INR):

Building on the positive momentum from yesterday, gold prices saw a modest rise today.

The price of 24-karat gold increased by ₹11 to ₹16,189 per gram, while 22-karat gold rose by ₹10 to ₹14,840 per gram.

Similarly, 18-karat gold experienced a gain of ₹8, reaching ₹12,142 per gram.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹16,189 ₹16,178 + ₹11
24K 8 ₹1,29,512 ₹1,29,424 + ₹88
24K 10 ₹1,61,890 ₹1,61,780 + ₹110
24K 100 ₹16,18,900 ₹16,17,800 + ₹1,100
22K 1 ₹14,840 ₹14,830 + ₹10
22K 8 ₹1,18,720 ₹1,18,640 + ₹80
22K 10 ₹1,48,400 ₹1,48,300 + ₹100
22K 100 ₹14,84,000 ₹14,83,000 + ₹1,000
18K 1 ₹12,142 ₹12,134 + ₹8
18K 8 ₹97,136 ₹97,072 + ₹64
18K 10 ₹1,21,420 ₹1,21,340 + ₹80
18K 100 ₹12,14,200 ₹12,13,400 + ₹800

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹16,288 ₹14,930 ₹12,765
Mumbai ₹16,189 ₹14,840 ₹12,142
Delhi ₹16,204 ₹14,855 ₹12,157
Kolkata ₹16,189 ₹14,840 ₹12,142
Bangalore ₹16,189 ₹14,840 ₹12,142
Hyderabad ₹16,189 ₹14,840 ₹12,142
Kerala ₹16,189 ₹14,840 ₹12,142
Pune ₹16,189 ₹14,840 ₹12,142
Vadodara ₹16,194 ₹14,845 ₹12,147
Ahmedabad ₹16,194 ₹14,845 ₹12,147

Source: GoodReturns

