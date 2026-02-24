Gold Today Rate, February 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Tuesday, February 24, is ₹16,178 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,830 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,134 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 10:28 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 24; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 24; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices started the week on a weaker note, with the yellow metal experiencing a significant decline on Monday and maintaining this downward trend on Tuesday.

Last month, in January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 24 (INR):

The present market rates for gold are as follows: 24K gold is priced at ₹16,178 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹43.

Similarly, 22K gold is available at ₹14,830 per gram, with a rise of ₹40, while 18K gold costs ₹12,134 per gram, showing an increase of ₹33.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹16,178 ₹16,135 + ₹43
24K 8 ₹1,29,424 ₹1,29,080 + ₹344
24K 10 ₹1,61,780 ₹1,61,350 + ₹430
24K 100 ₹16,17,800 ₹16,13,500 + ₹4,300
22K 1 ₹14,830 ₹14,790 + ₹40
22K 8 ₹1,18,640 ₹1,18,320 + ₹320
22K 10 ₹1,48,300 ₹1,47,900 + ₹400
22K 100 ₹14,83,000 ₹14,79,000 + ₹4,000
18K 1 ₹12,134 ₹12,101 + ₹33
18K 8 ₹97,072 ₹96,808 + ₹264
18K 10 ₹1,21,340 ₹1,21,010 + ₹330
18K 100 ₹12,13,400 ₹12,10,100 + ₹3,300

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹16,244 ₹14,890 ₹12,730
Mumbai ₹16,178 ₹14,830 ₹12,134
Delhi ₹16,193 ₹14,845 ₹12,149
Kolkata ₹16,178 ₹14,830 ₹12,134
Bangalore ₹16,178 ₹14,830 ₹12,134
Hyderabad ₹16,178 ₹14,830 ₹12,134
Kerala ₹16,178 ₹14,830 ₹12,134
Pune ₹16,178 ₹14,830 ₹12,134
Vadodara ₹16,183 ₹14,835 ₹12,139
Ahmedabad ₹16,183 ₹14,835 ₹12,139
Jaipur ₹16,193 ₹14,845 ₹12,149
Lucknow ₹16,193 ₹14,845 ₹12,149
Patna ₹16,183 ₹14,835 ₹12,139
Nagpur ₹16,178 ₹14,830 ₹12,134
Chandigarh ₹16,193 ₹14,845 ₹12,149
Surat ₹16,183 ₹14,835 ₹12,139
Bhubaneswar ₹16,178 ₹14,830 ₹12,134
Mangalore ₹16,178 ₹14,830 ₹12,134
Visakhapatnam ₹16,178 ₹14,830 ₹12,134
Gurgaon ₹16,193 ₹14,845 ₹12,149
Ghaziabad ₹16,193 ₹14,845 ₹12,149
Noida ₹16,193 ₹14,845 ₹12,149

Source: GoodReturns

