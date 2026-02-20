Gold Today Rate, February 20: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Friday, February 20, is ₹15,617 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,315 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,713 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 10:36 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 20; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 20; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices started the week on a weaker note, with the yellow metal experiencing a significant decline on Monday and maintaining this downward trend on Tuesday.

Last month, in January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 20 (INR):

Gold prices in India edged lower today, February 20, Friday, with 24-karat gold quoted at ₹15,617 per gram, down ₹32 from the previous session, while 22-karat stood at ₹14,315 per gram, a decline of ₹30, and 18-karat was ₹11,713 per gram, slipping ₹24.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹15,617 ₹15,649 – ₹32
24K 8 ₹1,24,936 ₹1,25,192 – ₹256
24K 10 ₹1,56,170 ₹1,56,490 – ₹320
24K 100 ₹15,61,700 ₹15,64,900 – ₹3,200
22K 1 ₹14,315 ₹14,345 – ₹30
22K 8 ₹1,14,520 ₹1,14,760 – ₹240
22K 10 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,43,450 – ₹300
22K 100 ₹14,31,500 ₹14,34,500 – ₹3,000
18K 1 ₹11,713 ₹11,737 – ₹24
18K 8 ₹93,704 ₹93,896 – ₹192
18K 10 ₹1,17,130 ₹1,17,370 – ₹240
18K 100 ₹11,71,300 ₹11,73,700 – ₹2,400

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹15,731 ₹14,420 ₹12,350
Mumbai ₹15,617 ₹14,315 ₹11,713
Delhi ₹15,632 ₹14,330 ₹11,728
Kolkata ₹15,617 ₹14,315 ₹11,713
Bangalore ₹15,617 ₹14,315 ₹11,713
Hyderabad ₹15,617 ₹14,315 ₹11,713
Kerala ₹15,617 ₹14,315 ₹11,713
Pune ₹15,617 ₹14,315 ₹11,713
Ahmedabad ₹15,622 ₹14,320 ₹11,718
Jaipur ₹15,632 ₹14,330 ₹11,728
Lucknow ₹15,632 ₹14,330 ₹11,728
Patna ₹15,622 ₹14,320 ₹11,718
Nagpur ₹15,617 ₹14,315 ₹11,713
Chandigarh ₹15,632 ₹14,330 ₹11,728
Surat ₹15,622 ₹14,320 ₹11,718
Bhubaneswar ₹15,617 ₹14,315 ₹11,713
Gurgaon ₹15,632 ₹14,330 ₹11,728
Ghaziabad ₹15,632 ₹14,330 ₹11,728
Noida ₹15,632 ₹14,330 ₹11,728

Source: GoodReturns

