Gold Today Rate, February 20: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices started the week on a weaker note, with the yellow metal experiencing a significant decline on Monday and maintaining this downward trend on Tuesday.
Last month, in January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.
However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
Gold prices in India edged lower today, February 20, Friday, with 24-karat gold quoted at ₹15,617 per gram, down ₹32 from the previous session, while 22-karat stood at ₹14,315 per gram, a decline of ₹30, and 18-karat was ₹11,713 per gram, slipping ₹24.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Penetration, not ejaculation, is the sine qua non (Latin for essential ingredient) of rape. This oft-repeated line in criminal law and its emphasis in a February 16 ruling by the Chhattisgarh High Court in which a man was acquitted of rape charges has sparked outrage. The HC held that the accused was guilty only of an attempt to rape charge and not of rape itself.