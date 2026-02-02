Gold Today Rate, February 2: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Monday, February 2, is ₹15,153 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹13,890 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,365 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 10:36 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 2; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 2; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

After a recent rise, the gold rate saw a drop of 3 per cent after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Sunday.

It continued the downward trend and edged lower today as well, on Monday, February 2, 2026, across all purities today.

Silver Today Rate, February 2: Silver price today in India, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and other silver rate list

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 2 (INR):

24K gold is priced at ₹15,153 per gram, reflecting a drop of ₹905. 22K gold now stands at ₹13,890 per gram, down by ₹830, while 18K gold is available at ₹11,365 per gram, marking a decrease of ₹679.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24 Carat 1 ₹15,153 ₹16,058 − ₹905
8 ₹1,21,224 ₹1,28,464 − ₹7,240
10 ₹1,51,530 ₹1,60,580 − ₹9,050
100 ₹15,15,300 ₹16,05,800 − ₹90,500
22 Carat 1 ₹13,890 ₹14,720 − ₹830
8 ₹1,11,120 ₹1,17,760 − ₹6,640
10 ₹1,38,900 ₹1,47,200 − ₹8,300
100 ₹13,89,000 ₹14,72,000 − ₹83,000
18 Carat 1 ₹11,365 ₹12,044 − ₹679
8 ₹90,920 ₹96,352 − ₹5,432
10 ₹1,13,650 ₹1,20,440 − ₹6,790
100 ₹11,36,500 ₹12,04,400 − ₹67,900

Source: GoodReturns

READ | liveGold, Silver Today Rate, 2 February 2026 Live Updates: Gold rate falls 3%, silver prices crash 6% after Budget presentation

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹15,218 ₹13,950 ₹12,000
Mumbai ₹15,153 ₹13,890 ₹11,365
Delhi ₹15,168 ₹13,905 ₹11,380
Kolkata ₹15,153 ₹13,890 ₹11,365
Bangalore ₹15,153 ₹13,890 ₹11,365
Hyderabad ₹15,153 ₹13,890 ₹11,365
Kerala ₹15,153 ₹13,890 ₹11,365
Pune ₹15,153 ₹13,890 ₹11,365
Vadodara ₹15,158 ₹13,895 ₹11,370
Ahmedabad ₹15,158 ₹13,895 ₹11,370

Source: GoodReturns

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell as low as 2.9% intraday after the announcement before ending at 80,722.94 points, down 1.9% from Friday.
Budget’s STT hike, lack of positive triggers batter stocks
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement