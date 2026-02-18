Gold Today Rate, February 18: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Wednesday, February 18, is ₹15,420 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,135 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,565 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 11:19 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 18; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 18; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices started the week on a weaker note, with the yellow metal experiencing a significant decline on Monday and maintaining this downward trend on Tuesday.

Last month, in January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 18 (INR):

Gold prices remained stagnant across all purity levels today, on Wednesday, February 18, after yesterday’s downtrend.

Even in the international market, the precious metal dropped below $4960 per ounce, according to the market update by GoodReturns.

The price of gold in India today, Wednesday, February 18, is ₹15,420 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,135 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,565 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹15,420 ₹15,420 ₹0
24K 8 ₹1,23,360 ₹1,23,360 ₹0
24K 10 ₹1,54,200 ₹1,54,200 ₹0
24K 100 ₹15,42,000 ₹15,42,000 ₹0
22K 1 ₹14,135 ₹14,135 ₹0
22K 8 ₹1,13,080 ₹1,13,080 ₹0
22K 10 ₹1,41,350 ₹1,41,350 ₹0
22K 100 ₹14,13,500 ₹14,13,500 ₹0
18K 1 ₹11,565 ₹11,565 ₹0
18K 8 ₹92,520 ₹92,520 ₹0
18K 10 ₹1,15,650 ₹1,15,650 ₹0
18K 100 ₹11,56,500 ₹11,56,500 ₹0

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹15,524 ₹14,230 ₹12,180
Mumbai ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565
Delhi ₹15,435 ₹14,150 ₹11,580
Kolkata ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565
Bangalore ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565
Hyderabad ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565
Kerala ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565
Pune ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565
Vadodara ₹15,425 ₹14,140 ₹11,570
Ahmedabad ₹15,425 ₹14,140 ₹11,570

Source: GoodReturns

