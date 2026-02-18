Gold Today Rate, February 18: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 18; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices started the week on a weaker note, with the yellow metal experiencing a significant decline on Monday and maintaining this downward trend on Tuesday.

Last month, in January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.