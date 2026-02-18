Gold Today Rate, February 18: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices started the week on a weaker note, with the yellow metal experiencing a significant decline on Monday and maintaining this downward trend on Tuesday.
Last month, in January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.
However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
Gold prices remained stagnant across all purity levels today, on Wednesday, February 18, after yesterday’s downtrend.
Even in the international market, the precious metal dropped below $4960 per ounce, according to the market update by GoodReturns.
The price of gold in India today, Wednesday, February 18, is ₹15,420 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,135 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,565 per gram for 18 karat gold.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Influencer-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has taken the internet by storm after selling his Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon card for a whopping Rs 16.492 million (Rs 1,495 crore) on February 16. The sale sets a new benchmark for trading cards, smashing the previous record, which Paul himself achieved in 2021.