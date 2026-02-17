Gold Today Rate, February 17: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Tuesday, February 17, is ₹15,491 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,200 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,618 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 10:21 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 17; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 17; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices started the week on a weaker note, with the yellow metal experiencing a significant decline on Monday and maintaining this downward trend on Tuesday.

Last month, in January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs

However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 12 (INR):

Gold prices witnessed a decline across all purity levels today, on Tuesday, February 17, according to the latest market update by GoodReturns.

The rate of 24K gold stands at ₹₹15,491 per gram, down by ₹153, while 22K gold is priced at ₹14,200 per gram, registering a drop of ₹140.

Meanwhile, 18K gold is available at ₹11,618 per gram, marking a decrease of ₹115. The fall in prices reflects the current trend in the domestic bullion market.

Story continues below this ad

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹15,491 ₹15,644 – ₹153
24K 8 ₹1,23,928 ₹1,25,152 – ₹1,224
24K 10 ₹1,54,910 ₹1,56,440 – ₹1,530
24K 100 ₹15,49,100 ₹15,64,400 – ₹15,300
22K 1 ₹14,200 ₹14,340 – ₹140
22K 8 ₹1,13,600 ₹1,14,720 – ₹1,120
22K 10 ₹1,42,000 ₹1,43,400 – ₹1,400
22K 100 ₹14,20,000 ₹14,34,000 – ₹14,000
18K 1 ₹11,618 ₹11,733 – ₹115
18K 8 ₹92,944 ₹93,864 – ₹920
18K 10 ₹1,16,180 ₹1,17,330 – ₹1,150
18K 100 ₹11,61,800 ₹11,73,300 – ₹11,500

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹15,622 ₹14,320 ₹12,250
Mumbai ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,618
Delhi ₹15,506 ₹14,215 ₹11,633
Kolkata ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,618
Bangalore ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,618
Hyderabad ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,618
Kerala ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,618
Pune ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,618
Vadodara ₹15,496 ₹14,205 ₹11,623
Ahmedabad ₹15,496 ₹14,205 ₹11,623

Source: GoodReturns

