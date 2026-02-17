Gold Today Rate, February 17: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices started the week on a weaker note, with the yellow metal experiencing a significant decline on Monday and maintaining this downward trend on Tuesday.
Last month, in January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent.
However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.
The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.
Gold prices witnessed a decline across all purity levels today, on Tuesday, February 17, according to the latest market update by GoodReturns.
The rate of 24K gold stands at ₹₹15,491 per gram, down by ₹153, while 22K gold is priced at ₹14,200 per gram, registering a drop of ₹140.
Meanwhile, 18K gold is available at ₹11,618 per gram, marking a decrease of ₹115. The fall in prices reflects the current trend in the domestic bullion market.
