Gold Today Rate, February 13: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Friday, February 13, is ₹15,578 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,280 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,684 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 11:06 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 13; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, February 13; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Gold Rate Today: In January 2026, gold prices in India hit an all-time peak, continuing their significant rise by almost 20 per cent. However, gold prices dropped by more than 12 per cent in just 10 days, especially after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in start of the month, on February 1, 2026.

READ: For the first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is mainly bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

Gold rate in India today, on February 13 (INR):

Continuing with yesterday’s downtrend, the gold prices witnessed a decline across all purity levels today, on Friday, February 13, according to the latest market update by GoodReturns.

The rate of 24K gold stands at ₹15,578 per gram, down by ₹262, while 22K gold is priced at ₹14,280 per gram, registering a drop of ₹240.

Meanwhile, 18K gold is available at ₹11,684 per gram, marking a decrease of ₹196. The fall in prices reflects the current trend in the domestic bullion market.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Carat  Gram Gold Rate in India Today  Gold Rate in India Yesterday Change
24K 1 ₹15,578 ₹15,840 – ₹262
24K 8 ₹1,24,624 ₹1,26,720 – ₹2,096
24K 10 ₹1,55,780 ₹1,58,400 – ₹2,620
24K 100 ₹15,57,800 ₹15,84,000 – ₹26,200
22K 1 ₹14,280 ₹14,520 – ₹240
22K 8 ₹1,14,240 ₹1,16,160 – ₹1,920
22K 10 ₹1,42,800 ₹1,45,200 – ₹2,400
22K 100 ₹14,28,000 ₹14,52,000 – ₹24,000
18K 1 ₹11,684 ₹11,880 – ₹196
18K 8 ₹93,472 ₹95,040 – ₹1,568
18K 10 ₹1,16,840 ₹1,18,800 – ₹1,960
18K 100 ₹11,68,400 ₹11,88,000 – ₹19,600

Source: GoodReturns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram)

Indian City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹15,709 ₹14,400 ₹12,400
Mumbai ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684
Delhi ₹15,593 ₹14,295 ₹11,699
Kolkata ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684
Bangalore ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684
Hyderabad ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684
Kerala ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684
Pune ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684
Ahmedabad ₹15,583 ₹14,285 ₹11,689
Jaipur ₹15,593 ₹14,295 ₹11,699
Lucknow ₹15,593 ₹14,295 ₹11,699
Patna ₹15,583 ₹14,285 ₹11,689
Nagpur ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684
Chandigarh ₹15,593 ₹14,295 ₹11,699
Surat ₹15,583 ₹14,285 ₹11,689
Bhubaneswar ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684
Gurgaon ₹15,593 ₹14,295 ₹11,699
Ghaziabad ₹15,593 ₹14,295 ₹11,699
Noida ₹15,593 ₹14,295 ₹11,699

Source: GoodReturns

